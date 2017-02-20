Seniors Get Big Minutes in Girls 44-23 Loss
By Tim O’Sullivan
For the Independent
With the Lady Eagles largely focused on the future, playing time for the Seniors became scarce, as most minutes had gone to underclassmen.
Serving Eagle Point, White City, Shady Cove, Prospect, Trail & Butte Falls
Notice of Cancelled Planning Commission Meeting The February 9, 2017 City of Shady Cove Planning Commission … [Read More...]
Seniors Get Big Minutes in Girls 44-23 Loss
By Tim O’Sullivan
For the Independent
With the Lady Eagles largely focused on the future, playing time for the Seniors became scarce, as most minutes had gone to underclassmen.
Subscriptions - (541) 826-7700
Front Office - (541) 826-7700
Sales - (541) 826-7700
Graphics - (541) 826-7700
Editor - (541) 826-7700
P.O. Box 900. Eagle Point, OR 97524
151 Linn Road L 11 , Eagle Point, OR 97524
© 2017 Upper Rogue Independent • Custom Web Design by Paradux Media Group