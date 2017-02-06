by

Shady Cove City Council Meeting 020217

By Christy Pitto

For The Independent

The November 4 Shady Cove City Council Meeting got going with a Sheriff’s Report from Deputy McGrath. Of note burglaries of businesses continue in Shady Cove and the Sheriff’s Department continues to determinedly investigate. They have a solid lead on one individual who was captured on video from one business and hopes are this path will lead to more leads and possible convictions. To date the burglaries have not been perpetrated on homes.

The first item of New Business was the Appointment of a new City Councilor to fill Mayor Tom Sanderson’s now empty seat.