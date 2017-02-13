SHERIFF  2-14-17

by

Samantha Paige Gairson, 21, E. Antelope Rd, EP. Parole violation for theft 1.

2/2

Joe Randall Thompson, 23, 2nd Ave, GH. Possession of a controlled substance/meth.

Tyler Ryan Maxwell, 25, Terr-mont St, WC. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth x 3.

Lisa Anne Long, 48, 25th St, WC. Assault 4 and strangulation.

David Flynn Saunders, 30, Old Ferry Rd, SC. Coercion, interference with report, and harassment.

2/3

Kyle Eugene Coleman Ramsey, 25, Galls Creek Rd, GH. Failure to appear: Possession of a controlled substance/heroin x 2, possession of a controlled substance/meth, and theft 3. Released due to overcrowding.

2/4

Preble Henry Dizick, Jr, 36, Avenue G, WC. Assault 2, harassment, possession of a controlled substance/meth, and failure to register as a sex offender.

Jeffery Allan Eichman, 41, Sarah Park Cr, EP. Encouraging child sex abuse x 12.

Abrielle Meadowbrook Clayton, 39, Crowfoot Rd, EP. Failure to appear for resisting arrest. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Patrick Raymond Fox, 47, E. Antelope Rd, EP. Assault 2 x 2.

Christian Joseph Raymond Fort, 26, Phyllis Dr, EP. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/heroin.

Joshua Lee Mast, 34, Mallory Ln, SC. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth, distribution of a controlled substance/meth, and possession of a controlled substance/meth.

2/5

Aaron Jovan Criss, 34, Onyx St, EP. Trespassing 2. Released due to overcrowding.

Tyler Allen Scott, 26, 28th St, WC. Parole violation for sex abuse 2.

Taylor Kay Nething, 21, Hwy 227, Trail. Theft 2, possession of a controlled substance/heroin, and contraband. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Adam James Hackworth, 37, Sherman Wy, EP. Contempt violation of a restraining order.

Chad Michael Heppner, 40, Meadow Ln, EP. Assault 4 and harassment.

2/6

Jessy Eugene Cullmer, 39, Crater Lake Hwy, EP. Failure to appear for contempt violation of a restraining order. Community Justice Work Center.

Wendy Michelle Cunningham, 26, Division Rd, WC. Theft 1, possession of a controlled substance/meth, and theft 3. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Nicole Heavenly Ingraham, 33, Hwy 234, GH. Parole violations for: Possession of a controlled substance/meth x 3, giving false information, and resisting arrest.

Amy Elizabeth Omotoy, 41, Wedgewood Dr, EP. Parole violation for theft 1.

Lena Gail Odell, 41, Butte Falls Hwy, EP. Parole violation for distribution of a controlled substance/heroin and contempt violation of a restraining order.

Rebecca Lynn Davis, 21, Falcon St, WC. Parole violations for theft 2 and unlawful use of a motor vehicle. Released due to overcrowding.

2/7

Charles William Hinks III, 23, Hwy 62, EP. DUII/alcohol. Released on own recognizance.

Alvaro Haro Jr, 28, Rocio Dr, WC. Parole violation for rape 2.

2/8

Deborah Lynn Himes, 57, 2nd Ave, GH. DUII/alcohol. Released on own recognizance.

James Edward Paxton, 55, Prospect. Failure to appear: DUII/alcohol, attempt to elude/vehicle, attempt to elude/foot, driving while suspended, and endangerment.

Elizabeth Suzanne Donalson, 24, Falcon St, WC. Out of county warrant for failure to appear/interference with a peace officer, and failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Steven Patrick Childers, 46, Brentwood Dr, EP. Failure to appear for driving while suspended and driving while suspended. Released due to overcrowding.

Samantha Rose Jamison, 36, Mill Creek Dr, Prospect. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth and theft 3. Released due to overcrowding.

Travis Gary Tritt, 35, Mill Creek Dr, Prospect. Failure to appear and failure to pay for ID theft an theft 1 x 3.

Jamie Lynn Tighe, 39, Brophy Wy, SC. Failure to appear: Assault 4 x 2, harassment x 2, contempt of a no-contact order, contempt for non-support, criminal mischief 2 x 2, and theft 3.

2/9

Nathan Lee Glover, 36, Terramont St, WC. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth, possession of a controlled substance/heroin, and driving while suspended.

Bryson Eric Clark, 30, Mill Creek Dr, Prospect. Parole violation for DUII/alcohol and arson 2.