SHERIFF 2-21-17

2/7

Alvaro Haro Jr, 28, Rocio Dr, WC. Harassment.

2/9

Ryan James Baxter, 26, Onyx St, EP. DUII/alcohol and reckless driving. Released on own recognizance.

Dylan Keith Hewlett, 25, Lampman Rd, GH. Theft 1. Released due to overcrowding.

Cortney Diane Gibson, 21, Lampman Rd, GH. Theft 1. Released due to overcrowding.

2/10

Gerald David Leonardo Jr, 30, Brownsboro Hwy, EP. Theft 1.

Russell Robert Cagle, 59, Bigham-Brown Rd, EP. Theft 1 and possession of a controlled substance/meth.

Michael Charles McNall, 48, Flounce Rock Rd, Prospect. Arson 1 and attempted aggravated theft. Released on own recognizance.

Luis Alberto Guzman, 24, Wilson Wy, WC. DUII/alcohol. Released on own recognizance.

Ronald Ray Doty, 45, Gladstone Ave, WC. Failure to appear for strangulation. Released due to overcrowding.

Linda Gail Archuletta, 49, 2nd Ave, GH. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/hydrocodone and driving while suspended, and failure to appear and failure to pay for DUII/alcohol. Released due to overcrowding.

2/11

Andrew Joseph Conaway, 31, Upper River Rd, GH. Assault 4, harassment, strangulation, and interference with a peace officer. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Erin James Van Hoy, 43, 2nd Ave, GH. Parole violation for assault 4 x 3 and stalking, assault 4, strangulation, coercion, menacing, and harassment.

Jessica Ann Fenn, 31, Hwy 62, Trail. Trespassing 1. Released due to overcrowding.

Shane Michael Durham, 27, Foots Creek Rd, GH. Out of county warrants: Possession of a controlled substance/meth, manufacture of a controlled substance/marijuana, and possession of a firearm. Endangerment x 2, attempting to elude/vehicle x 2,and reckless driving x 2. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

2/12

Juan Gomez, 47, Osprey Dr, EP. Contempt violation of a restraining order, possession of a controlled substance/oxycodone, and possession of a schedule 4 drug.

Devyn James Baldovino, 22, Greenmoor Dr, EP. Disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, assault 4 x 2, and harassment x 2.

2/13

Jacob Steven Emerson, 35, Hwy 227, Trail. Attempting to elude/vehicle x 2, reckless driving x 2, endangerment, and parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/cocaine.

Daniel Guy Mallory, 37, Meadowfield Cr, EP. Burglary 2, criminal mischief, trespassing 2, and possession of burglary tools.

James Patrick Rall, 37, Brownsboro Hwy, EP. DUII/alcohol. Released on own recognizance.

Randy Ray Doty, 45, Gladstone Ave, WC. Parole violations for stalking and violating a stalking order x 5. Released due to overcrowding.

Ricky James Roach, 52, Worthington Rd, EP. Assault 4 and harassment.

2/14

Brittney Lorna Hooper, 28, 27th Ave, WC. Parole violation for unlawful use of a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

Tanner Ray Sowell, 34, Daryl Ln, EP. Theft 2.

2/15

Dillan James Fuerstenberg, 23, W. Rolling Hills Dr, EP. Parole violation for assault 3 and possession of a controlled substance/meth.

Joy Renee Moore, 52, Old Hwy 62, EP. DUII/alcohol and reckless driving. Released on own recognizance.