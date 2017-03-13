by

POLICE

2/27

Brandon Stokes, EP. Cited for speed violation and warned for failure to carry proof of insurance.

Lesa Wilkinson, EP. Cited for speed violation, 40/25.

Richard Wright, EP. Cited for driving while suspended, driving uninsured, and operation with non-standard lighting equipment.

2/28

Ashley Kusel, EP. Cited for no valid operator’s license.

Charles Bears II, Trail. Cited for driving while suspended, driving uninsured and warned for illegal alteration or display of plates.

Coca Fenn, 78, EP. Arrested on Jackson County Circuit Court warrant for fraud. Lodged JCJ.

3/2

Brittany Lynn Jones, 19, EP. Arrested for theft 2 and on Jackson County Circuit Court warrant for failure to appear/ID theft x 3. Lodged JCJ.

3/3

Juan Torres, WC. Cited for expired registration.

3/4

Haelee Minette Holden, 27, transient. Arrested on Jackson County Circuit Court warrant for hindering prosecution. Lodged JCJ.

3/5

Jennifer Coles, SC. Cited for driving while suspended, driving uninsured, and failure to obey a traffic control device.