3/2

Kyle Eugene Coleman Ramsey, 25, Galls Creek Rd, GH. Theft 3.

3/8

Casey Ryan Helmka, 29, 28th St, WC. Contempt violation of a restraining order x 2. Released on own recognizance.

3/9

Mack Lee Ceideburg, 52, Antelope Rd, WC. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth, manufacture of a controlled substance/meth, distribution of a controlled substance/meth, and possession of a controlled substance/meth.

Pricilla Lynn Atkins, 28, Sowell Ct, SC. Possession of a controlled substance/meth. Released on own recognizance.

Maria Evelena Von Ritchi Lopez, 30, Hwy 234, GH. Theft 2. Released on own recognizance.

Dustin John Bell, 42, Hwy 62, EP. Parole violation for ID theft.

3/10

Robert Daniel Hatley, 34, Gladstone Ave, WC. Contempt and failure to appear for contempt violation of a restraining order.

Tanner Ray Sowell, 34, Daryl Ln, EP. Theft 1. Released due to overcrowding.

Koki Malaki Fidow, 35, 23rd St, WC. Driving while suspended.

Isidro Rodriguez-Banuelos, 27, Kimberly Ct, WC. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth and possession of a controlled substance/meth.

3/11

Aaron Jay Shelton, Eagle Point Dr, EP. Out of county warrants for failure to appear: Criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, and reckless burning. Released due to overcrowding.

Paul Estle Dean, 43, E. Archwood Dr, EP. Parole violation for tampering with public records and failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth.

John Robert Nason, 32, Falcon St, WC. DUII/alcohol.

Kaidyn John Weigert, 19, Division St, WC. Failure to appear: Possession of a controlled substance/heroin, theft 2, theft 3 x 2, burglary 2, possession of a controlled substance/meth, and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

James Michael Saragoza, 30, E. Archwood Dr, EP. Parole violation for ID theft and fugitive/California.

3/13

Joseph Lloyd Cozo, 47, Avenue G, WC. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth.

Schuyler Lofland Vanwart, 37, Brownsboro Hwy, EP. DUII/alcohol. Released on own recognizance.

Andrea Denise Linn, 41, Mill Creek Dr, Prospect. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth and theft 3, possession of a controlled substance/meth, assault 4 x 2, and theft 3.

Dustin Lee Stockton, 32, Rogue River Dr, SC. Failure to appear: Possession of a controlled substance/meth x 2, possession of a controlled substance/hydrocodone, distribution of a controlled substance/meth x 2, felony weapon possession, and concealed weapon. Released due to overcrowding.

Carl Aden Bryning, 3, Tracy Ave, EP. Contempt violation of a restraining order.

3/14

Jerry Don Williams, 53, N. River Rd, GH. Contempt violation of a restraining order and contempt violation of a no-contact order.

Mark Edward Worley, 35, N. 5th St, EP. Parole violation of contempt and resisting arrest. Released on own recognizance.

David Paul Williams, 36, EP. Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, theft 3, and disorderly conduct. Released on own recognizance.

Jerime Edward Ramsey, 44, Sardine Creek Rd, GH. Animal abandonment. Released on own recognizance.

Everett Lee Moore, 76, S. Fork Little Butte Cr. Rd, EP. DUII/alcohol. Home detention.

Bill Wesley Spencer Jr, 33, Old Ferry Rd, SC. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth.

Patricia Gaylynn Coggins, 20, Old Ferry Rd, SC. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth.

Brandi Violet Arbouin, 39, Estremado St, GH. Assault of a peace officer and disorderly conduct. Released due to overcrowding.

Jacob Steven Emerson, 35, Hwy 227, Trail. Failure to appear: Possession of a controlled substance/meth, possession of a controlled substance/cocaine, manufacture of a controlled substance/meth, and distribution of a controlled substance/meth.

3/15

Ralph Elton Blankenship, 47, Blue Heron Ct, EP. Assault 4 and harassment.

Ariel Justine Vargas, 25, Jessica Ct, EP. Parole violations for possession and distribution of a controlled substance/heroin and contempt.

3/16/17 Aaron Jay Shelton, Eagle Point Dr, EP. Trespassing 2.