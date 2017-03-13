by

EVENTS 3-14-17

EAGLE POINT

Free Vegetarian Cooking Class

March 26, 1 p.m. @ Shady Point SDA Church, 14611 Hwy 62, Eagle Point, OR 97524

Wood House 9th Annual Farm Festival

Saturday, May 20, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 21, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Hosted by: Early Day Gas & Tractor Association – Southern Oregon Branch 141.

General Admission: $2; Seniors & Children: $1.50; Kids 6 and under: Free.

Antique Tractors, Antiques, Jewelry, Farm Displays, Crafts, Miscellaneous, Food Vendors, Wood House Tours, Free cookies baked on the wood stove in the Wood House kitchen, and meet the cookie lady! All proceeds go to the preservation of the Wood House.

Veterans Benefits Concerning Aid & Attendance for Assisted Living

First Thursday of every month, 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. at Brookdale Senior Living, 261 Loto Street, Eagle Point. VSO Officer, Tanya Flockoi will help explain the veteran benefits regarding assisted living. Please RSVP for an appointment 541-499-5676.

Guardians of the Eagle Point Museum

Meet the third Thursday of each month at the museum, 6:30 p.m. Winter hours for the Museum will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Calendars at Half Price!!

Our theme this year is Oregon’s History. For the low price of $5, you can gift Oregon’s History to family and friends. Available at Valley Feed Store, Heaven Scent Flowers, at the Museum or call 541-826-4166. What a great way to support and share local history!

Eagle Point Chamber of Commerce

Eagle Point chamber of commerce meets the first Monday of each month at various locations throughout the community. Check out the chamber website for details and newsletter. 541-944-6925.

Lions Club of Eagle Point

Lions Club of Eagle Point meets the first and third Tuesdays of each month at the Senior Center in Eagle Point. Meeting time is 6:30 p.m.

Access Eagle Point Food Pantry

Access Eagle Point Food Pantry is held every Wednesday from 11-1 pm at St. John Lutheran Church on Alta Vista and South Shasta. Some income qualifications apply. For info: 541-840-8526.

Eagle Point Senior Center 541-826-9404.

Has a hot lunch daily served at 11:30 a.m.

Economical Bingo is played every Monday at 12:30 p.m.

Thrift Shoppe is open daily for those unique gifts or items of apparel. 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. M-F

Game Day is held every Thursday beginning at 12:30 p.m. Looking for more pinochle players

AA meetings: Sunday 7 p.m. mixed, Monday 6 p.m. women, Wednesday 7 p.m., Thursday 6 p.m. women, Friday 4 p.m.

The Rogue Valley Leather Guild

The Rogue Valley Leather Guild meets at the Eagle Point Senior Center the first Saturday of Each month from 1-3 p.m. Everyone is welcome. We are hobbyists who love to share and teach beginners. For information contact Dale Diebold at 541-826-3177.

Eagle Point Boy Scout Troop #48

Eagle Point Boy Scout Troop # 48 meets the second and third Thursdays of each month. The adult meeting is the first Thursday. The group meets at the Eagle point Community Bible Church, 27 S. Shasta from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Upper Rogue Artists

Upper Rogue Artists meet the last Friday of each month at the EP Senior Center, 121 Loto St. at 1 p.m. Share your love of the arts with others and make new friendships. Bring your brushes and paints and join the fun. Info: 541-879-0554.

Eagle Point Grange

Eagle Point Grange, 541-830-4049, meets the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Grange Hall, 5 S. Shasta. The historic hall is available for rent for private functions and events. Kitchen is available.

Harnish Wayside Park & Visitors Center

Harnish is being hosted by City Employees. Winter hours are from October 1, 2016 – May 1, 2017.

Friday, Saturday, & Sunday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Eagle Point Garden Club

Eagle Point Garden Club meets the first Thursday of each month at The Garden, 711 S. Royal in Eagle Point. For info: 541-826-2536.

Eagle Point Library (541)826-3313.

The Eagle Point Friends of the Library meets the second Friday of each month from 9-10:30 a.m. in the Community Room of the Library.

Writer’s Critique Group meets the second and fourth Thursdays of each month from 6-8 p.m. and welcomes writers of fiction, non-fiction, creative non-fiction, personal essay, journal, or poetry. No fee, members must be 18 years or older. For more info: 541-879-1872.

Gently Used Book Sale

Drop by the Eagle Point Library Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. to purchase gently read books that have been donated to the Friends of the Library volunteer group. Currently available, non- fiction paper back and hard bound, a good selection of cook books, gardening books, biographies, self- help and travel books.

Free Basic Computer Instruction

For classes and times in Eagle Point, see Jackson County Library in Events or visit jcls.org.

Friday Night at the Movies

Eagle Point Friends of the Library are sponsoring Friday Night at the Movies, serving popcorn and a free movie for the whole family to enjoy. This showing is held on the first Friday of the month from 7-9 p.m., in the Eagle Point Branch Library Community Room, 239 West Main Street. For more information call: 541-826-3313.

Return of Yarnia

Starting November 9, from 2 – 3 p.m. and continuing each Wednesday, the Eagle Point Friends of the Library will host a beginning to knit and crochet class for kids and adults in the Community Room of the Eagle Pont Branch Library. All experience levels and ages welcome. Materials and instruction will be provided, or you can bring your own supplies and projects.

Eagle Point Women’s Club

Eagle Point Women’s Club meets the third Monday of each month at the Talon Grill from 9-11 a.m. For info: 541-621-2791.

Eagle Point TOPS

Eagle Point TOPS meets Thursday mornings at the Butte Creek Baptist Church, 429 N. Royal Ave at 8:30 a.m. For info: 541-830-1503.

4H Cascade Cattle Club

4H Cascade Cattle Club meets at Traynham Ranch on Brophy Road in Eagle Point. Open to new members. For information and meeting times call 541-840-5797.

Eagle Point Irrigation District

Eagle Point Irrigation District Board of Director’s meeting is on the second Tuesday of each month beginning at 5 p.m. at the District office at 2429 Brophy Road Eagle Point. For info: 541-826-3411.

SHADY COVE

Shady Cove/Trail Community Watch Program

March 14, 6 p.m. at Shady Cove City Hall. The program will feature Deputy McGrath sharing “What’s going on in OUR community”. For more information call: Diane 541-840-3570 or Mike 541-613-1164.

Shady Cove Library 541-878-2270

Hours: Tuesday 12 – 6:00 p.m.; Wednesday 2 – 7:00 p.m.; Friday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Free Basic Computer Instruction

For classes and times in Shady Cove, see Jackson County Library in Events or visit jcls.org

Local Travelers’ Series

Local travelers, authors and entertainers, Dan and Carole Nielson, continue their informative series on the third Tuesday of each month from 5 – 6:00 p.m. March 21, Dan and Carole will present “Savannah, Charleston & Pirates. Join the group for an entertaining program and refreshments sponsored by the Friends of the Shady Cove Library.

Upper Rogue Community Center 541-878-2702

St. Patty’s Day Dinner

March 18, 6 p.m.

Adults $8 – Kids age 10 and under $4.

AARP Tax Assistance at URCC

Fridays during February, March, and April (thru the 14th) 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

This service is for low income families and seniors. First come, first served, so be prepared for a possible wait. Remember to bring your ID, Social Security cards and all those tax-related records.

Community Lunch, held every Wednesday at 12 p.m., includes entree, side dish, dessert and beverage, all for just a suggested donation of $5. If we do not find volunteer cooks, we will need to cancel our Community Lunch on days with no one to cook. Check Facebook page for updates.

Music Jam Session is the second Thursday of each month beginning at 7p.m.

Aerobics are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8-9 a.m.

Yoga Basics are Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Call 541-324-0844 for cost and details.

Food Pantry – The 2nd and 4th Thursdays of the month.

URCC Lunches

Like to cook? Lunch cooks are always needed. Check out Facebook for updates.

March 15 – It’s A Good Surprise (AKA: Cook undecided as yet)

March 22 – Potluck (please bring a dish to share)

March 29 – Pinwheel Sandwiches by JCFD # 4 Support Group

Upper Rogue Youth Activities

Academies: March focus will be on what to do in an emergency.

The Red Cross will present “Prepare Out Loud”.

There will also be: First Aid, Alice Training and more.

Remember to renew URYA memberships at URCC Office 541-878-2702

$10 a year or $25 for families of three or more.

Shady Cove Planning Commission

Shady Cove Planning Commission meets the second fourth Thursday of each month.

Shady Cove City Council

The Shady Cove City Council meets the first and third Thursday of each month.

Both meet at the city council chambers.

Shady Cove Upper Rogue Chamber of Commerce

www.shadycovechamber.org or write to: PO Box 1573, Shady Cove, OR 97539

St. Martin’s Episcopal Church

St. Martin’s Episcopal Church has the following activities scheduled for each month:

Healing Service – Last Wednesday of the month from noon-2p.m. No cost.

Art Workshop – 2nd and 4th Saturdays from 10 a.m. –1:00 p.m. Bring your own supplies. No cost.

Beginning Yoga Classes – Monday and Wednesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. No cost.

AA Meetings – Tuesday and Thursday evenings beginning at 7 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous – Friday at 7 p.m.

Food Pantry – Due to the holidays, the Food Pantry will be held the last Friday of every month.

For information, call: 541-878-2166.

Shady Cove TOPS

Shady Cove TOPS meets weekly at the SC Mobile Home Park Recreation Hall, Thursday at 9 a.m. For information, contact Rosalie Gaither at 541-878-8235.

BUTTE FALLS

Second Annual Sasquatch Fun Run

May 6, 9 a.m. at The Landing in Butte Falls. This is a 5K, 10K, and Kid’s Relay Race. Pre-register at https://www.raceentry.com/race-reviews/sasquuatch-backroads-run or register the day of the event. Join us after the run for an awesome BBQ and Raffle, starting at 11:30 a.m. This event is a project of The Butte Falls Active Club and benefits the Active Club community events, the BFCSP Preschool, and Carter.

Butte Falls Active Club

Meets

Butte Falls Community Center

Next meeting will be April 12, 6 p.m., and refreshments will be provided. The Butte Falls Active Club is looking for new members, volunteers and ideas. Youth and children are welcome. For more information, call 541-892-2775 or online at buttefallsactiveclub@yahoo.com.

Music Jam Session at the Butte Falls Landing Monthly on the second sat from 1-4 p.m. Everyone welcome, refreshments served, hosted by Carl, Roberta Howard 541 865-3344.

PROSPECT

St. Patrick’s Day Dinner

March 17, 5:30 p.m. at the Prospect Community Center. The menu includes: Corned Beef, Taters, Cabbage & Carrots, Soda Bread & Dessert. All for $8. Come and enjoy!!

Prospect Rural Fire Department Board Meeting

The monthly board meeting of the Prospect Rural Fire department is 7 p.m. the third Monday of each month at 431 Red Blanket Road. The public is cordially invited to attend.

New Schedule! Starting Monday, March 13 -

Access is 2nd Monday & 4th Friday every month, 12 noon – 2 p.m. at the Nazarene Church. Open to all individuals and families in Prospect of low income, who are in need of groceries. If anyone needs a ride or food delivered please let us know.

Any questions contact Cheryl Reynolds 541 560-3679.

Prospect Community Club Lunches

Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. by donation and always with love! 305 Red Blanket Road

March 14 – Chili dogs, fruit, corn chips & dessert

March 21 – Spring chef surprise & dessert

March 28 – Taco salad, all the fixings & dessert

The Jamboree Cookbook

The cookbook is $10 and is available at the Community Club Tuesday Lunch.

WHITE CITY

Head Start Free Series of Parenting Workshops

Wednesdays, February 8 – March 22, 10 a.m.– Noon at the White City Branch Library, 3143 Avenue C. These interactive sessions utilize curriculum from Parenting Now! Members of the community as well as Head Start families are welcome. To register, contact Blanca Duran and Katrina Redding at 541-830-3673, or email Katrina.redding@socfc.org. Child care and snacks are provided.

White City Branch Library 541-864-8880

White City LEGO Roundup

The White City Branch Library has some plans for upcoming LEGO related activities and is looking for loose bricks and new or previously loved LEGO sets for use in these activities at the library. Stay tuned for more LEGO mania coming soon!

Book Sale

The White City Branch Library hosts and ongoing book sale in the library lobby.

Teen Mondays

Every Monday, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m.

White City Branch Library, 4143 Avenue C.

LAKE CREEK

Lake Creek Grange 541-951-5681

Sunday Breakfast and Farmers Market second Sunday of every month. Breakfast is 8:00-10:00a.m. unless food runs out earlier.

GOLD HILL

Gold Hill Branch Library – 202 Dardanelles Street 541-855-1994

.

Monday Movie Classics Honors Banned Book Week

Mondays from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Gold Hill Branch Library, 202 Dardanelles Street. Admission FREE!

March Classics – feature Audrey Hepburn.

March 20 – A playboy becomes interested in the daughter of his family’s chauffeur, but it’s his more serious brother who would be the better man for her. Also starring Humphrey Bogart and William Holden. (1954)

March 27 – A recently blinded bowman is terrorized by a trio of thugs while they search for a heroin-stuffed doll they believe is in her apartment. Also staring Alan Arkin, Richard Crenna and Efrem Zimbalist Jr. (1967)

JACKSON COUNTY

Bunco in the Afternoon

March 18, 1 p.m. at the MyraLynn Mobile Park Clubhouse, 924 Carol Rae, Medford 97501. This event benefits Family & Community Education of Jackson County. $5 to play – Door prizes, refreshments, 5 categories of winners. Registration deadline is March 10. Call: Rosalee 541-770-3688 or Janet 541-734-3293.

OSU Extension: 2016 Community Education Classes. OSU Extension Auditorium, 569 Hanley Road,

Central Point. 541-776-7371 or extension.oregonstate.edu/sorec

Classes for March – April 2017

Critter Cams (LS) – March 14, 6 – 8 p.m. Cost $15 ($25 couple)

Seasonal Maintenance: Spring Clean – March 18, 12:30 – 3 p.m. Cost $10 ($15 at door). 4 part series. Register online: http://bit.ly/JacksonMG2017.

Spring Cultivation Techniques (1 of 3 series) – March 25, 12:30 – 3 p.m. Cost $10 ($15 at door). Register online: http://bit.ly/JacksonMG2017.

Exploring the Small Farm Dream March 29, April 5 & April 12, 5 – 8 p.m. Cost $50 each ($75 couple). Online registration: http://bit.ly/JacksonSmallFarmDream. The aim of course is to assist those considering a small-scale commercial farming operation.

Organic Orchard Care – April 1, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Cost $10 ($15 at door). Register online: http://bit.ly/JacksonMG2017.

Welding and Basic Metal Work for Small Farms – April 8, 1 – 5 p.m. Cost $45. Register on line: http://bit.ly/JacksonSmallFarms. Directions will be sent upon registration.

Top 10 Beneficial Insects to Know & Love – April 11, 3 – 5 p.m. Cost $10 ($15 at the door). Register on line: http://bit.ly/JacksonMG2017.

Invisible Gardeners: Soil Microbes – April 18, 3 – 5 p.m. Cost $10 ($15 at the door). Register on line: http://bit.ly/JacksonMG2017.

Rogue Tree School & Living on Your Land: 1 Day Conference – April 22, Time TBA. Cost $50. Registration opens in the spring. Takes place at RCC in Grants Pass.

Jackson County Library (541) 774-8679.

Award Nominated Movies

12 – 2:30 p.m. in the Large Meeting Room of the Medford Branch Library.

March 29: The story of Richard and Mildred Loving, an interracial couple, whose challenge of their anti-miscegenation arrest for their marriage in Virginia led to a legal battle that would end at the US Supreme Court. (PG-13, 2016)

Bob Haworth’s Pacific Adventure

March 15, 12 – 1:30 p.m. in the Large Meeting Room of the Medford Branch Library. Bob Haworth will keep you on the edge of your seat with his harrowing tale of a voyage fraught with dangers and near disaster with the aid of photos, videos and songs of the sea.

Friends of the Medford Library Book Sale

March 17, 12 – 3:30 p.m. and March 18, 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. in the Large Meeting Room of the Medford Branch Library. At this special sale you can take what – and however many – books you like, and leave a donation of your choice.

TED Talks: Archaeology

March 28, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. in the Adams Room of the Medford Branch Library. Enjoy fascinating talks on ancient wonders and ancient texts

Second Tuesday Book Chat

The second Tuesday of each month, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. in the Adams Room of the Medford Branch Library.

March 14: It’s a Long Story, by Willie Nelson

April 11: Station Eleven, by Emily St. John Mandel.

Medford Comic Con

April 29, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Medford Branch Library and Rogue Community College Campus. The Medford Comic Con is dedicated to promoting and fostering lifelong learning, connecting people, and celebrating family and community. Their mission is to encourage literacy and innovation through popular media, arts, literature, science & technology, fantasy & science fiction, game play & design in the form of workshops, programming, and exhibitions.

Teen Writing Group

2nd and 4th Saturday, 1 – 2:30 p.m. at the Medford Branch Library. Do you enjoy reading and writing stories? Join in the fun writing activities, opportunities to share your writing or listen to other teen authors share their writing. It does not matter what level of writing skill you currently have. Local young adult author Leah M. Berry mentors the group and offers her expertise.

Free Basic Computer Instruction

Free, friendly and fun Adult Basic Computer Instruction. All hands-on courses are bilingual (English and Spanish). Seating is limited an reservations are encouraged. Please call your local library branch to reserve a spot in any or all sessions. Courses are two hours each, once weekly for four weeks.

Basics 1

Medford Branch Library – Mondays in April, 12 – 2 p.m., May 9 – 11 a.m.

Basics 2

Medford Branch Library – Fridays in March, 1 – 3 p.m.

Gold Hill Branch Library – Wednesdays in February, 2 – 4 p.m.

Shady Cove Branch Library – Select Fridays in April, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Eagle Point Branch Library – Select Fridays in April, 2 – 4 p.m.

Learn the fundamentals of word processing, photo editing, and file management.

Basics 3

Medford Branch Library – Mondays in March, 12 – 2 p.m.

White City Branch Library – Saturdays in March, 1 – 3 p.m.

Advanced Word Processing, Spreadsheets, Computer Management, and Internet Services

Tablet

Gold Hill Branch Library – Wednesdays in March, 2 – 4 p.m.

Medford Branch Library – Sundays in April, 1 – 3 p.m.

White City Branch Library – Saturdays in May, 1 – 3 p.m.

Learn to wield an electronic tablet, manage apps, and browse the web.

These sessions are supported by a bequest from the Kenneth A. and Lucille D. Hulburt Family Trust and the Friends of the Medford Library and light refreshments will be served.

Teen Library

Teen Library of the Medford Branch Library, 205 South Central Ave.

Teen Library February Events

Weekends from 1 – 3 p.m. at the Medford Branch Library

March 18: Board Game Mania

March 19: Duct Tape Club

March 25: Wii Fun & Games or Teen Writing Group

March 26: Sticks ‘n’ Strings

March 27-31: Teens assemble! For special crafts and movies.

Sticks ‘n’ Strings: From Start to Finish

Fourth Sunday of every month, 1 – 3 p.m.

Demonstration and hands on time with the equipment and learn the process of woolen garment making. Bring your own project to work on, or try new. Sponsored by the Friends of the Medford Branch Library.

Combined Babies and Wobblers Story Times:

Eagle Point Branch, Friday 11 a.m.

Shady Cove Branch, Tuesdays: 1:30 p.m.

Preschool Story Times:

Butte Falls Branch: Tuesday 10:30 a.m.

Eagle Point: Wednesday 11 a.m.

Prospect: Wednesday 10:30 am. Prospect: Wednesday 10:30 a.m.

Shady Cove: Friday 10 a.m.

White City: Tuesday 10 a.m.

CALENDAR

3/14 Tuesday

URCC- Yoga Basics 8:30-9:30 a.m.

SC Book Club-3 p.m. SC Library

Babies & Wobblers-1:30 p.m. SC Library

Preschool Story Times-10 a.m. WC Library

EP Library 10 – 4

SC Library 12 – 6

WC Library 10 – 2

3/15 Wednesday

URCC Aerobics 8-9 a.m.

St. Martin’s Healing Service 12-2 p.m.

Wii Activity 2:30-4 p.m. SC Library

URCC Community Lunch 12 p.m.

Preschool Story Time-11 a.m. EP Library

EP Library 10 – 4

SC Library 2 – 7

3/16 Thursday

URCC Yoga Basics 8:30 a.m.

EP Senior Center Game Day 12:30 p.m.

EP TOPS 8:30 a.m.

SC TOPS 9:00 a.m.

EP Library 12 – 6

WC Library 12 – 5

3/17 Friday

URCC Aerobics 8-9 a.m.

Babies & Wobblers-11 a.m. EP Library

Preschool Story Time-10 a.m. SC Library

EP Library 10 – 4

SC Library 10 – 5

3/18 Saturday

EP Library 10 – 4

WC Library 10 – 4

3/19 Sunday

3/20 Monday

URCC Aerobics 8 – 9 a.m.