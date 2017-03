by

Hiking the Appalachian Trail Part two #26

After a hearty breakfast of hot chocolate and oatmeal I bid farewell to the teachers who were still breaking camp. The sky was overcast when I headed back up the trail. I was about 850 feet from the summit of Apple Orchard Mountain which stands at 4225 feet. From the steady climb to the Big Grove Branch Stream I could see glimpses of the James River flowing through the Blue Ridge Mountains.