By Ralph McKechnie

Of the Independent

Last week, a story about a public meeting of the Jordan Cove Energy project reported that the principals in the project had scheduled an open house for March 9 in Medford. Apparently, that meeting has been changed to March 23 at the Ramada Inn conference room at 2250 Biddle Road. The open house will be between the hours of 4 p. m. and 8 p. m. According to a news release from Jordan Cove and Pacific Connector, the purpose is to give residents a chance to learn more about the project and to meet FERC and company representatives.

The companies also have open house events scheduled for North Bend (March 21), Canyonville (March 22) and Klamath Falls (March 24).

Contact phone number for information is (541) 245-5800 or email at robert.reinbold@jordancovelng.com.