Legal Notice

NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

A public meeting of the Budget committee of the Prospect Rural Fire Protection District, Jackson County, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018 will be held at – 300 Mill Creek Drive, Prospect, Oregon (the U.U.R.A.T. Office).

The meeting will take place on the 20th day of March, 2017 at 6:30pm. The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget message and to receive comment from the public on the budget. A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after March 21st, 2017 at the Prospect Post Office, between the hours of 8:30am and 7:30pm.

This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the Budget Committee.