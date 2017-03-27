by

Letter to the editor

So you want to get off oil and gas. Well wind and solar are not the answer. The sad part is, the means to do so, is all out there, and is being used by a handful of bright inventive people today.

People now are running generators, easily big enough to run your whole house, and then some, powered with magnetic motors. There are cars today, successfully running on hydrogen and oxygen produced from on board water. It has been know for 100 years. If you put one watt of power, into a Tesla coil, and you get 100 watts out. Fish carburetors (Google it up) were invented in the 1930’s and would increase fuel mileage by at least 30% and run your car on almost any fuel with no pollution. So why were they not on every jeep, truck, etc. during the second world war, saving millions of gallons of precious fuel. Why are we not using Thorium, instead of uranium, in our atomic reactors today? It is 100 times more powerful, a lot cheaper, and does not give off the deadly radiation that uranium does. But alas, if the world had unlimited cheap energy. It could cheaply grow all the peoples food, heat or cool all the homes, extract water out of the air, just to mention a few possibilities. But you know happy, well fed people, are hard to control or get to go to war for you. Now shut off the ball game and go Google up free energy and you will start asking why why why. And if enough people ask why of the right people maybe just maybe change will really come.

Tom Rice

Medford