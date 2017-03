by

Last week, the Ramada Inn in Medford canceled the reservations for both the #AltJordanCoveOpenHouse and the actual Jordan Cove Open House. Jordan Cove has finally secured a new location for the Medford Open House, the date and time remain the same:

Jordan Cove Open House: Medford

Thursday, March 23 from 4pm – 8pm

Medford Public Library

205 S Central Ave, Medford