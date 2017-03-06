by

OBITUARIES

Patsy A. “Myers” Guches

Patsy ‘Myers’ Guches, died peacefully at age 78. Services will be held, Saturday,

March 11, 2017 at Real Life Church, 2417 Avenue A. in White City, Oregon; at 1:30pm. Officiated by Pastor Shane Wallis. Reception to follow…

Patsy was born July 4, 1938 in Shady Cove, Oregon. The daughter of the late Ersal & Beulah Myers. Patsy Graduated from Eagle Point in 1957, and soon after married the late Arthur “Sonny” Guches. Patsy is preceded in death by her sister: Betty Myers Nelsen and brother: Vernon Myers. She is survived by her brothers: Donald and Gene Myers, her children: Tammy Guches Wallis, Bill Guches, Peggy Guches Hanson, 11 Grandchildren, and 17 Great Grandchildren. Patsy loved her family and cherished her time with her grandkids & friends. She was skillful at making crafts, and a blessing to all who knew her. We will miss her contagious smile!

Ray E. Hill, 95, of Eagle Point, Oregon passed away February 10, 2017 at Providence Medical Center in Medford, Oregon.

Elizabeth C. Leslie, 89, of Eagle Point, Oregon passed away February 12, 2017.

Joseph Edward Smith, 66, of Shady Cove, Oregon passed away February 16, 2017. Arrangements are in care of Rogue Valley Funeral Alternatives.

Robert ‘Bob’ Charles Sharp, 81, of Eagle Point, Oregon passed away February 17, 2017. Arrangements are in care of Abbey Funeral.

Vernon Clarence St. George, 85, of Eagle Point, Oregon passed away February 18, 2017 at home. A rosary was held February 27, 2017 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Shady Cove, Oregon.