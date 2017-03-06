Police report

by

POLICE

2/13

Kimberly Horn, EP. Cited for expired registration and warned for illegal alteration or display of plates.

Christian Maddox, EP. Cited for no valid operator’s license and warned for driving while using a cell phone.

2/15

Sadie Rae Garcia, 21, Medford. Arrested at Walmart for theft 1, giving false information to a peace officer, interfering with a peace officer, and criminal trespass. Lodged JCJ.

Adrienne Rae Romero, 40, Medford. Arrested at Walmart for theft 1, giving false information to a peace officer, and interference with a peace officer. Lodged JCJ.

2/16

Linda Josephson, Trail. Cited for driving uninsured and failure to obtain registration.

217

Joe Manuel Garcia Jr, 24, Medford. Arrested, E. Archwood Dr, on a Jackson County Circuit Court warrant for failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance/meth. Lodged JCJ.

2/17

Michael Chadic, EP. Cited for speed violation, 40/25.

William Joseph Arias, 33, WC transient. Arrested for possession of a controlled substance/meth and Jackson County Circuit Court warrants for failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance/meth and failure to appear, DUII. Lodged JCJ.

2/18

Fredrick Jerome Moody, 21, CP, arrested S. Shasta Ave, on parole violation/assault out of Harris County, Texas. Lodged JCJ.

2/19

Ronald Jones, EP. Cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.

Justin William Keaton, 44, Medford. Arrested at Walmart for theft 3 and criminal trespass. Lodged JCJ.

2/20

Terry Collom, EP. Cited for speed violation, 40/25.

Xochitl Rodriguez, EP. Cited for speed violation, 39/25.

Donna Ross, EP. Cited for speed violation, 39/25.

Suzy Schaffran, SC. Cited for driving uninsured.

Erica Bryan, EP. Cited for speed violation, 40/25.

2/21

Joshua Powers, EP. Cited for driving uninsured, driving while suspended, and expired registration.

Tammy Baker, EP. Cited for speed violation, 38/25.

2/22

Paula Scherling, SC. Cited for expired registration and warned for driving uninsured.

Aylah Hallel, SC. Cited for driving while using a cell phone and warned for operation without required lighting equipment.

Dillan Fuerstenberg, 23, EP. Arrested and cited for driving while suspended and warned for operation without required lighting equipment.

2/23

Victor Rodriguez, WC. Cited for driving uninsured, driving while suspended, and failure to obtain registration.

2/24

Danielle Dominick, EP. Cited for driving while suspended and failure to obtain registration.

2/26

Angel Hatley, WC. Cited for speed violation, 40/25.

Hannah Hanson, EP. Cited for driving while suspended and warned for unsignaled or unlawful turn.