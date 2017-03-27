POLICE report

by

POLICE

3/13

Carl A. K. Bryning, 43, EP. Arrested for violation of a restraining order. Lodged JCJ.

Jerry Whittington, WC. Cited for speed violation, 74/55.

Jacob Gonzalez, EP. Cited for speed violation, 70/55 and warned for unlawful or unsignaled lane change.

Adam Gwinn, EP. Cited for driving while suspended and failure to carry proof of insurance.

Christopher Alexander, EP. Cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured.

3/14

Jacob Steven Emerson, 35, Trail. Arrested on Jackson County Circuit Court warrant: Failure to appear for possession, manufacture and distribution of a controlled substance/meth and possession of a controlled substance/cocaine. Cited for driving while suspended, driving uninsured, no motorcylle endorsement, and unsignaled or unlawful turn. Lodged JCJ.

Billie Cozo, WC. Cited for driving uninsured and warned for failure to obtain registration.

3/15

Ralph Elton Blankenship, 47, EP. Arrested for assault 4 and physical harassment. Lodged JCJ.

Philip Semper, SC. Cited for driving uninsured, driving while suspended, and failure to obtain registration.

3/16

Alicia Ann Cook, 35, Medford. Arrested on Jackson County Circuit Court violation of conditional release, possession of a controlled substance/meth. Lodged JCJ.

Jessica McClellan, WC. Cited for speed violation, 38/25 and failure to carry proof of a insurance.

3/17

Randy Ahern Wickizer, 40, EP. Arrested on Jackson County Circuit Court warrant as a fugitive. Cited for driving while suspended and speed violation, 40/25. Lodged JCJ.

Rosa Michelle Harden, 33, EP. Arrested for assault 4 and harassment. Lodged JCJ.

Bowen Walker, Trail. Cited for driving uninsured, driving while suspended, and expired registration.

3/18

Pamela Rockwell, WC. Cited for driving while suspended and warned for improperly executing left turn.

Jill Gardner, WC. Cited for speed violation, 43/25.

3/19

Adam Bertrand Saunders, 39, EP. Arrested on Butte Falls Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear/nuisance ordinance. Lodged JCJ.

Andrew Michael Davis, 35, transient. Arrested for possession of a controlled substance/meth, possession of a controlled substance/heroin, and violation of a no-contact order. Lodged JCJ.

Marissa Amesbury, EP. Cited for failure to carry proof of insurance and failure to use seat belt.

Alexandra Estes, WC. Cited for expired registration.

Cheryl Krause, 38,EP. Arrested and cited for DUII/alcohol, unsignaled or unlawful turn, and failure to drive in lane.