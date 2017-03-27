Prospect writing contest

by

My class entered a drawing and writing contest sponsored by Jackson County F C E in January. We just found out one of our students, Hannah Harris, won second place over all in Jackson County. She received a certificate reading: Jackson County Family and Community Education. Hanna Harris Second Place ECE Essay and and Artwork Contest for 2016-2017. She also received an art box presented by Karen Baker President of our local group. We are so proud we wondered if you would like to publish this in your paper.