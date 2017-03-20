by

PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT ON PROPOSED JET BOAT RULE

The Oregon State Marine Board, which is responsible for boat registrations and boating rules in the state, is soliciting comments on a recent petition to restrict jet boat use on the Rogue River from the Table Rock Road bridge upstream about 25 miles to the Cole Rivers Fish Hatchery. Reasons the petitioners give for establishing a rule to restrict these boats include public safety, maintenance of traditional river uses, limiting river user conflict, respecting the interests of riverfront landowners, and avoiding conflicts with fish and wildlife.

Anyone interested in this issue can obtain copies of the petition from the Marine Board at “www.boatoregon.com”, or from display racks at the 62 Marketplace and The Fishin’ Hole in Shady Cove, or from racks at Sunset on the Rogue market and the Royal Rafting/Hunter’s Cove building in Trail. Written comments are due at the Marine Board office in Salem by 5 pm on Friday, March 31.