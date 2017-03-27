by

Public Forum Debates Student Internet Safety

By Lynn Leissler

For the Independent

Due to the enormity of the problem and the intensity of the discussion, the D9 school board hosted a public forum on March 21 in Hillside Elementary’s gym. The first order of business, however, was board ratification and signing of a three-year contract agreement between the Southern Oregon Bargaining Council, Eagle Point Education Certified and Classified Employees OCEA/NEA, and Jackson County School District 9.

Superintendent Cynda Rickert welcomed everyone, assuring that the district is in compliance with CIPA (Children’s Internet Protection Act). Allen Barber reviewed what has happened to date, adding that with all he’s learned over the past few months, he has become an iPad expert. He recapped recent survey results, response numbers as follows: 209 parents, 26 key communicators, 80 teachers and 1,030 students. The majority of families approve of iPads and technology for kids, and most monitor usage. Key communicators approve of technology. Accelerated growth has resulted according to teachers. Students acknowledged social media usage.

Students use their iPads two-four hours a day, although two people later noted the American Pediatric Society recommends two hours of technology usage for children. Board member Nita Lundberg felt the survey should have included questions about inappropriate usage.

Barber said, “It’s not about iPads, but about Internet connectivity.” The sites accessed throughout the district ran over 18 million in a recent week.

Fourth-grade teacher Jason Clark said, “The Internet is a big, scary place,” but he is able to monitor his students with Apple Classroom and can shut down their iPads instantly if needed. Daniel Flagg, a middle school math teacher, says he can see every student all the time. Fourth-grade teacher Linda Sailing added that parents can see what their kids are doing. All three are part of a technology team, active in training other staff.

Community members came to the microphone, one concerned what his middle schooler can see and observing that he, as an adult, has tighter restrictions at work. Another wondered why certain explicit graphics were okay under CIPA. Mike Bull urged the district to “balance the positive of the tool with the inherent dangers.” Ashlyn Carter, a middle schooler sees games and texting going on frequently, and explained how easy it is to bypass blocks for 120 minutes of time. It’s quite easy, she said. More community members (parents or grandparents) cheered the educational value of iPads, but lamented the unwanted exposure for their children. They spoke of explicit pornography.

Emily McIntire summed up the consensus of those with concerns: they don’t want to shut down the Internet, but to incorporate appropriate blocks, tagging specific words.

District Information Technology Supervisor, David Whitehead, read a statement by the education leadership team saying that the Internet and iPads need to stay connected, that it’s necessary for education. (School board and community members reiterated they had no desire to shut down student Internet usage.)

After the public forum closed, the board deliberated. Speaking passionately, Scott Grissom said, “This has to get fixed. The whole thing is out of control.” Dan Hodges expressed, “We’re in a better spot, but we’re not there yet. Social media is not appropriate on a district-issued devise.” During the meeting, Nita Lundberg entered a few key words on a student iPad and expressed great discomfort with the sites she found. She conveyed community sentiment about trust in their school: “When people send their children to us, they’re sending them a protected environment.”

The district recently purchased a new firewall program with a content filter. It will take up to three weeks for Whitehead to learn the program and get it up and running. Since that only involves a few school days, Hodges and Lundberg said they were willing to wait until the April 12 board meeting and examine its effectiveness. The rest of the board agreed, and Chair Diana Mihocko adjourned the meeting.