Red Cross “Prepare out loud”

By Ralph McKechnie

Of the Independent

Remember the old “duck and cover” drills that many of us learned during our formative years when there was a serious threat of nuclear attack? Well, we are going to relearn those drills because of a more imminent threat. This time, it is not a threat from outside, but from nature itself.

About 100 residents of the Upper Rogue area heard about a similar drill from the Red Cross at the Upper Rogue Community Center on March 8.

Scientists tell us that there is a very real danger of a huge earthquake along the entire 600-mile Cascadia Subduction Zone and it will be one for the books. During recorded history, the fault line has produced some tremendous shaking and, the tsunami produced by such a quake can reach up to 100-feet high. The result of such a quake would be totally devastating on the Oregon Coast because if would nearly totally wipe out the infrastructure.

In such an instance, there would be virtually no services that would be left intact. There would be no electricity, no running water, roads and bridges would be wiped out, stores would likely be heavily damaged to the point they could not open and there would be no banks from which to draw cash. Most homes would be uninhabitable and chaos would reign for at least a couple of weeks following the occurrence.

The Red Cross says that the Tsunami would not reach the Rogue Valley, but virtually everything else attendant to the coastal shaking would be present here in the Rogue Valley. Natural gas lines would likely be ruptured (with the chance of fires), home heating might be impossible and our many roads and bridges would be unusable.

The goal of the Red Cross is to have as many people as prepared as possible when the quake strikes (and it is a when, not an if) in order to lessen the loss of life. Red Cross personnel estimate that preparedness greatly increases the chances of survival. In similar circumstances, the initial shock is not the culprit, but the conditions that people must endure following the quake that causes the greatest loses.

Red Cross recommends that people practice drills on a regular basis because people tend to forget when placed under stress, such as times when the ground is shaking so violently people cannot even stand. In addition, they recommend kits: one for the home, one for the car and one for the workplace. These kits should contain emergency medical supplies, Sanitation products, tools and supplies, important documents, and emergency food and water. They should also contain materials for creating emergency shelter should the need arise.

At the March 8 meeting, the Red Cross gave attendees a resource guide with information on a number of topics that will help prepare us for the inevitable. According to Red Cross personnel, being prepared for the massive earthquake will insure that we will also be prepared for other disaster situations as well.

Following the presentation, attendees were given a work sheet to rate both the presentation and a checklist to determine how well they were individually prepared. They were also offered the chance to be Red Cross volunteers.

Prepare Out Loud is being presented around the Oregon and Washington areas in an attempt to lessen the impacts of disaster situations.

Finally, following a lively question and answer, the Red Cross gave samples of Mountain House Foods, the type of ready to eat meals they recommend for emergency food storage. The Red Cross can be reached by calling 503-528-5634.