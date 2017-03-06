Senator Linthicum Newsletter

by

Last summer I read C.S. Lewis’ novel, The Screwtape Letters. Now, I am in Salem for the state legislative session, and I am continually haunted by an image from that work.

The Screwtape Letters represent a Christian apologetic by C. S. Lewis. It is a satirical fantasy, which places characters in plot-settings that mimic a typical human life, with all its temptations and failings.

This novel is unique in that the story is revealed through the use of written letters of correspondence rather than the typical first-hand personal interactions which occupy most novels. The letters and notes flowing back and forth reveal the heart (or lack thereof) and soul of Lewis’ main characters. The two principal parties are Uncle Screwtape, who is a Senior Tempter and serves as the Undersecretary of his department in what Lewis envisages as a sort of infernal and devilish Civil Service.

Screwtape’s letters are posited as advice for his nephew Wormwood. Wormwood is a devil-in-training. He is a cohort, if you will, charged with the mis-guidance of only one man, or patient, as he is known in these instructional posts from the underworld.

I would encourage you to find some time to pick it up and read it. I think you’ll find Lewis’ story and style refreshing and his insight into human nature spot on (although Lewis published this story in 1942).

One of the more affecting and vivid descriptions of this novel comes from Lewis, himself, in his preface to the book. In Lewis’ original preface, he tells us of a humorous anecdote where a country clergyman had written saying that “much of the advice given in these letters seemed… positively diabolical.”

And, it is.

Lewis continues with his introduction to this story by describing his sentiments and his purposeful use of certain symbols for Hell. I’ll note, also, that Lewis confesses to us that he likes bats better than bureaucrats. This sets the stage, for us, where his symbols make for ripe pickings when describing the growing legalese twisting through the marbled corridors of Oregon’s capital.

Lewis writes:

“We live in the Managerial Age, in a world of ‘Admin.’ The greatest evil is not now done in those sordid ‘dens of crime’ that Dickens loved to paint.

It is not done even in concentration camps and labour camps. In those we see its final result.

But it is conceived and ordered (moved, seconded, carried, and minuted) in clean, carpeted, warmed, and well-lighted offices, by quiet men with white collars and cut fingernails and smooth-shaven cheeks who do not need to raise their voice.

Hence, naturally enough, my symbol for Hell is something like the bureaucracy of a police state or the offices of a thoroughly nasty business con­cern.”

–C.S. Lewis, “Preface to the 1961 Edition,” in The Screwtape Letters: Annotated Edition (New York: HarperCollins, 1942/1996), xxxvii.

Even in our lifetimes, we have made drastic reversals in the age-old ideals stated and practiced in law and medicine. For example, you know the Hippocratic oath by it’s simplicity – ”First do no harm.”

Yet, ever since government, through political self-will, has gained control of our lives by leveraging the healthcare industry for power, control and profit, it has become rare to hear the common-sense understanding of the Hippocratic school.

Because of the complexities of modern law, and our desire to draw bright-lines around vague and nuanced concepts, our institutions are fast losing the age-old common-sense understanding of simple things like the Hippocratic oath. In the 1800 and 1900’s the latin phrase for this oath was popularly nuanced as, “I will utterly reject harm and mischief.”

In modern parlance the tweet-able phrase has two tenants, 1) help, and, 2) do not harm the patient.

But our modern culture has become flooded with a new, yet all-too-common, sort of sterile, bureaucratic tyranny. One example I recently came across while reviewing the 2017 Senate Bill, SB 494.

Read the irony in ORS 127.505, Sec. 9, §(8),

–– “Health care” means diagnosis, treatment or care of disease, injury and congenital or degenerative conditions, including the use, maintenance, withdrawal or withholding of life-sustaining procedures and the use, maintenance, withdrawal or withholding of artificially administered nutrition and hydration.

Given this definition, “health care” can mean either diagnosing, treating and caring for disease, or it can mean withholding nutrition. In other words, starving and dehydrating a patient is recognized as “health care.”

Truly, this was, “conceived and ordered (moved, seconded, carried, and minuted) in clean, carpeted, warmed, and well-lighted offices, by quiet men with white collars and cut fingernails and smooth-shaven cheeks who do not need to raise their voice.” The men and women who dreamed this up had white-starched dress-shirts, lily-white hands and, unfortunately, thoroughly blanched hearts.

If we don’t stand for rural Oregon values and common-sense –– No one will.