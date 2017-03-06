by

Shady Cove City Council Meeting 030217

By Christy Pitto

For The Independent

The March 2 Shady Cove City Council meeting began with a presentation on the county jail given by Captain Penland of the Sheriff’s Department. The presentation was quite comprehensive and followed by an active Q&A. The takeaway thesis; the county jail is overcrowded and will remain so. As a result the sheriff’s department is forced into a ‘catch and release’ situation with many arrestees (Note: there is a matrix guiding who is kept and who is released, e.g. violent offenders aren’t sent right back out into society).