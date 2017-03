by

Shady Cove City Council Meeting 031617

By Christy Pitto

For The Independent

The March 16 Shady Cove City Council meeting kicked off with a ‘good news, bad news’ update from Fire District 4’s Chief Edwards. The good news is, that though incidents are up, with the 4 new staff members hired via the FEMA Grant, FD4 is not only keeping up with the increase, but able to provide better service.

The bad news; that FEMA Grant will expire in one year.