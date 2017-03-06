SHERIFF Report

by

SHERIFF

2/21

Zackary Vincent Ward, 35, Dodge Rd, WC. Possession of a controlled substance/heroin and resisting arrest.

2/23

Ashley Lynn Ruth, 28, Falcon St, WC. Theft 1 and theft 3 x 3. Released on own recognizance.

Juan Pablo Tellez-Cabezas, 20, Antelope Rd, WC. Assault 4, harassment, coercion, strangulation, and interference with a peace officer.

2/24

Jesus Hipolito Salinas, 33, Division Rd, WC. DUII/alcohol. Released on own recognizance.

Andre Leon Bilodeau, 34, Lampman Rd, GH. Failure to appear: Possession of a controlled substance/meth and possession of a controlled substance/heroin. Released due to overcrowding.

Joseph Alexander Kettles, 26, Clear View Wy, EP. Unlawful purchase of a weapon. Release on own recongnizance.

Kaila Ann Bruehling, 25, Scott Ln, Prospect. Failure to appear for theft 1 and theft 2 and out of county warrant for failure to appear/theft 3. Released due to overcrowding.

Josiah Flynn Saunders, 23, Old Ferry Rd, SC. DUII/alcohol and reckless driving. Released on own recognizance.

Justin Lane Shaw, 23, Onyz St, EP. Parole violations: Trespassing 2, theft 3, and criminal mischief. Released due to overcrowding.

Randall Dean Nelson, 51, Three Oaks Dr, WC. Failure to appear for contempt of non-support. Released due to overcrowding.

Stephen Marshall Patterson, 51, 2nd Ave, GH. Disorderly conduct 2. Released due to overcrowding.

2/25

Jordan Richard Rock, 22, Hwy 227, Trail. Failure to appear: Resisting arrest, burglary 1, reckless driving and theft 2. Released due to overcrowding.

Spencer Monte Todd Barnett, 25, Cedar St, SC. Assault 4, trespassing 2, and failure to appear for disorderly conduct. Released due to overcrowding.

Jessica Marie Silva, 45, S. Royal Ave, EP. Failure to appear: Contraband, possession of a controlled substance/meth, contempt x 3, and hit and run. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

2/26

Brittany Leann Bee, 24, 27th St, WC. Parole violations for theft 1 x 3 and failure to appear for theft 2. Released due to overcrowding.

Christopher Edward Barnett, 33, Butte Falls Hwy, EP. Theft 1 x 3 and theft 2. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Stevie Allen Harris, 25, Flanders St, WC. Failure to appear: Attempting to elude/vehicle and attempting to elude/foot. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

2/27

Keith Rodney Wielenga, 54, Pine Gate Wy, WC. DUII/alcohol. Released on own recognizance.

Jerry Don Brooks Jr, 50, Agate Rd, EP. Identity theft x 2 and theft 2. Released on own recognizance.

Torri Lyn Lilly, 27, Butte Falls Hwy, EP. DUII/alcohol. Released on own recognizance.

Samuel Scott Fortner Jr, 40, Rodale Dr, EP. Hit and run and criminal mischief. Released on own recognizance.

Stephanie Marie Meracle, 25, S. Shasta Ave, EP. Failure to appear: Felony weapon, possession of a controlled substance/meth, and concealed weapon. Released due to overcrowding.

2/28

Wallace Kent Kroger Jr, 39, Meadow Ln, EP. DUII/alcohol and reckless driving. Released on own recognizance.

Jeffrey Charles Wanetick, 27, Rogue Air Dr, SC. Driving while suspended. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Coca Fenn, 68, Bradley Wy, EP. Failure to appear for operating an unlicensed foster care.

Randall Gene Nelson, 56, Hwy 62, SC. Coercion x 2 and criminal mischief.

Ashley Brianne Kusel, 29, S. Shasta Ave, EP. Theft 2 and possession of a controlled substance/meth. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

3/1

Amber June Williams, 29, Thunderhead Ave, WC. Failure to appear: Criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Matthew Allan Hill, 35, Diane Wy, EP. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth. Sentence served.

Jeffrey Charles Wanetick, 27, Rogue Air Dr, SC. Driving while suspended. Home detention.

Mike E. Bechler, 40, Brandi Wy, EP. Parole violation for theft 2. Home detention.

Joseph Odell Brown, 53, Alpine Rd, EP. Hit and run. Released on own recognizance.

Jacob Clair Wilson, 29, Hwy 234, GH. DUII/alcohol and reckless driving. Released on own recognizance.

Katelyn Rae Inlow, 21, Fourth Ave, GH. Theft 3. Released on own recognizance.

Gary Gene Tate, 42, E.Trail Creek Rd, Trail. Failure to appear for unlawful cut and transport. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Jason Lee Tate, 37, E. Trail Creek Rd, Trail. Parole violation for harassment.

Kashmir Lynn Rusk, 28, Hwy 62, Trail. Driving while suspended. Released on own recognizance.

Juan Pablo Tellez-Cabezas, 20, Antelope Rd, WC. Contempt violation of a no-contact order and disorderly conduct.

Joshua Steven Belanger, 35, Hwy 62, SC. Custody violator, parole violation for assaulting a peace officer.

3/2

Kyle Eugene Coleman Ramsey, 25, Galls Creek Rd, GH. Failure to appear: Possession of a controlled substance/heroin x 9, trespassing 1 x 2, theft 2, theft 3 x 2, and possession of schedule 4 drug.