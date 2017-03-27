Sheriff report

by

SHERIFF

3/16

Christian Lee Nelson, 23, Hwy 227, Trail. Parole violation for rape 3.

Anna Lyn Shaw, 33, S. Shasta Ave, EP. DUII/alcolhol. Home detention.

Mike E. Bechler, 40, Brandi Wy, EP. Parole violation for DUII/drugs x 2. Released on own recognizance.

Michael Ray Watts, 25, Schoolhouse Ln, SC. Assault 4, harassment and criminal mischief. Released on own recognizance.

Bret Scott Walker, 45, Danconia Dr, Trail. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance.

Shannon Sky Cruse, 20, Butte Falls transient, BF. Failure to appear for possession of controlled substances/heroin and meth.

Gesssika Lyn Martin, 36, Antelope Rd, WC. Theft 2 and resisting arrest. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

3/17

Curtis Zane Parke, 35, Garrison Ave, WC. Parole violation for identify theft and burglary 2.

Douglas Allen Shurtleff, 65, Hwy 62, Prospect. Unlawful possession of a domestic animal. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Aaron Jay Shelton, 51, Eagle Point Dr, EP. Attempting to assault a peace officer x 3, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct. Released due to overcrowding.

Nathan Charles Wallace, 27, Jones Rd, WC. Hold on an out of county warrant parole violation burglary 1, possession of a controlled substance/heroin, and giving false information/vehicle.

3/18

Rosa Michelle Harden, 33, Teakwood Dr, EP. Assault 4 and harassment. Released on bail.

Kurtis Neil Knutson, 30, Old Stage Rd, GH. Failure to appear: Possession of a controlled substance/meth x 2, possession of a controlled substance/heroin, and possession of a controlled substance/cocaine. Released due to overcrowding.

Mark Alan Christopher Bouteller, 27, Elk Creek Rd, Trail. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth.

3/19

KC Lee Henshaw, EP. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/heroin and possession of a controlled substance/oxycodone. Released due to overcrowding.

Dwight Antony McLaughlin, 26, WC. Failure to appear for theft 1 and theft 3 x 2. Released due to overcrowding.

Scott Raymond Burrrill Martin, 23, Chevney Wy, SC. Out of county warrants: Failure to appear/criminal citation and theft 3 x 2. Possession of controlled substance/meth and possession of a controlled substance/heroin. Failure to appear: Assault 4, harassment x 2, menacing, and disorderly conduct x 3.

Jake Cody Compton, 26, Sarah Park Cir, EP. Possession of a controlled substance/heroin, possession of a controlled substance/meth, possession of a controlled substance/ cocaine, manufacture of a controlled substance/meth, manufacture of a controlled substance/cocaine, distribution of a controlled substance/meth, and distribution of a controlled substance/cocaine. Released due to overcrowding.

Kevin Don Anderson Jr, 19, Mill Creek Dr, Prospect. Theft 3. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Andrew Michael Davis, 35, Stevens Rd, EP. Contempt violation of a no-contact order, possession of a controlled substance/meth, and possession of a controlled substance/heroin, and failure to appear for contempt of a no-contact order x 2.

3/20

Bobby Joe McNatt, 47, Gladstone Ave, WC. Parole violation for burglary 1 and possession of a controlled substance/schedule 2 drug.

Allen Larell Stansell, 29, Stevens Rd, EP. Theft 2. Released due to overcrowding.

Laura Sue Stone, 46, Foots Creek Rd, GH. Assault 4 and harassment.

3/21

Stephanie Nicole McLeod, 33, Kimberly Ct, WC. Possession of a controlled substance/meth. Released on own recognizance.

Allen Lee Bicknell, 42, Cedar St, SC. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth, failure to appear and failure to pay for escape 2, and failure to appear for resisting arrest.

Jason Walter Jon Bates, 42, W. Rolling Hills Dr, EP. Theft 1 x 2 and failure to appear and failure to pay for burglary 2. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

William Jack Small, 37, Hwy 62, SC. Attempting to elude/vehicle, endangerment, contempt of non-support, parole violation for felony weapon, manufacture of a controlled substance/meth, possession of a controlled substance/meth, and distribution of a controlled substance/meth.

3/22

Donovan Isaac Miller, 44, Meadow Ln, SC. Giving false information/gun. Released on own recognizance.

Jacob Lane Cloud, 35, Salter Ln, Prospect. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth and possession of a controlled substance/heroin. Released due to overcrowding.

Rhonda Jean Cloud, 35, Salter Ln, Prospect. Failure to appear: Possession of a controlled substance/heroin, possession of a controlled substance/meth, resisting arrest, and interference with a peace officer. Released due to overcrowding.

Dominique Ashton Esqueda, 24, Avenue A, WC. Parole violation for unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Andrew Michael Davis, 35, Stevens Rd, EP. Contempt violation of a no-contact order.

Hannah Michelle Hanson, 19, Meadow Ln, EP. Theft 2 and failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth x 2.