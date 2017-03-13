by

SHERIFF

3/2

Kyle Eugene Coleman Ramsey, 25, Galls Creek Rd, GH. Failure to appear: Possession of a controlled substance/schedule 2 drug and possession of a controlled substance/meth.

Mark Alan Davidson, 57, Beagle Rd, WC. DUII/alcohol and reckless driving. Released on own recognizance.

Brittney Lynn Jones, 20, S. Shasta Ave, EP. Theft 2 and failure to appear: ID theft x 3 and theft 3 x 3.

Jordan Eric Lee Cardenas, 20, Merry Ln, WC. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth.

3/3

Juan Gomez, 47, Osprey Dr, EP. Violation of a restraining order. Released on bail.

Laura Ann Aguiar, 31, S. Shasta Ave, EP. Possession of a controlled substance/meth and theft 3. Released on own recognizance.

Spencer Monte Todd Barnett, 25, Cedar St, SC. Trespassing 1. Released due to overcrowding.

Steven Dwayne Chartier, 34, S. Shasta Ave, EP. Driving while suspended. Released on own recognizance.

Charles Martin Machinsky, 58, Three Oaks Dr, WC. Theft 1 and theft 2. Released on own recognizance.

Nicole Leann Helling, 26, Falcon St, WC. Possession of a controlled substance/heroin and possession of a controlled substance/meth. Released on own recognizance.

Juan Pablo Tellez-Cabezas, 20, Antelope Rd, WC. Harassment, interference with a peace officer, and contempt violation of a no-contact order. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

3/4

Adam Dwaine Vickers, 44, Antelope Rd, WC. Failure to appear for assault 4 and harassment. Released due to overcrowding.

Rohn Buttolph, 51, Stevens Rd, EP. Aggravated harassment. Released due to overcrowding.

3/5

Telissa Lynn Phelps, 30, Hwy 62, Trail. Failure to appear and failure to pay: Possession of a controlled substance/meth x 3 and possession of a controlled substance/oxycodone.

3/6

Jerry Don Williams, 53, N. River Rd, GH. Assault 4, harassment, menacing, and strangulation.

Jeffrey Adam Todd, 28, Van Wey Cr, EP. Failure to appear: Concealed weapon, trespassing 2, possession of a controlled substance/meth x 2, and theft 3. Racketeering, aggravated ID theft x 5, and ID theft x 54.

Colleen Mae Land, 66, Stevens Rd, EP. DUII/alcohol and hit and run. Released on own recognizance.

Jacob Lane Cloud, 35, Salter Ln, Prospect. Possession of a controlled substance/meth, possession of a controlled substance/heroin and failure to appear: Assault 4 x 2, harassment, and possession of a controlled substance/heroin. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Zachary Vincent Ward, 35, Dodge Rd, WC. Possession of a controlled substance/heroin.

Adam Zacharias Dixon, 34, Azure Wy, EP. Assault 4, strangulation, disorderly conduct, and harassment.

3/7

Timothy Richard Weckerle,, 45, N. River Rd, GH. Out of county warrant for parole violation, felony weapon.

Samantha Paige Gairson, 22, E. Antelope Rd, EP. Theft 3 and possession of a controlled substance/meth. Released on own recognizance.

Juan Pablo Tellez-Cabezas, 20, Antelope Rd, WC. Contempt violation of a no-contact order, assault 4, and criminal mischief.

Richard Dean Garote, 22, Broad St, BF. Possession of a controlled substance/heroin, giving false vehicle information, and failure to appear: Driving while suspended, theft 2, theft 3, and possession of a controlled substance/heroin. Released due to overcrowding.

Anthony Charles Dukart, 23, Old Ferry Rd, SC. Possession of a controlled substance/meth x 2 and possession of a controlled substance/heroin. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

3/8

Robert Phillip Tallman, 30, Scott Ln, Prospect. Hit and run, criminal mischief, and reckless driving. Released on own recognizance.

Casey Ryan Helmka, 29, 28th St, WC. Contempt violation of a restraining order and failure to appear for contempt violation of a restraining order.