Spring Flooding Safety Tips

When spring hits, whether it’s “official” or feels like spring, many of us are eager to get out of the office and into the fresh air. However, too much rain or thawing snow after a long winter from mountains can bring severe flooding. Floods are the most common and costly natural disaster in the United States. Here are some things to keep in mind as the spring flood season draws near. Never drive or walk through flooded streets. It only takes six inches of moving water to sweep a person off their feet (and not in the romantic way) and 12 inches to move a car. Remember, if a street is flooded, Turn Around; Don’t Drown. Floods are expensive. A few inches of water in a 1,000-square foot home could cost more than $10,000 in repairs and replacement of personal possessions. Visits FEMA’s data visualization website to learn more about the costs and impacts of floods in your state Most insurance does not cover flood damage. Only flood insurance will cover the damage from floods. Speak with your insurance agent to learn more and remember flood insurance takes 30 days to take effect, so purchase now to protect your family! Talk with your family and make an emergency plan for you and your pets. No matter the disaster, it’s always a good idea to have emergency supplies ready at home, at work, and in the car. You can learn more about the dangers of flooding and find information about flood insurance at Ready.gov/floods and Floodsmart.gov. We also have prepared a Flood Safety Social Media Toolkit so you can share tips with your friends and family prepare at www.ready.gov/flood-toolkit.