standing guard

Throughout our lives we meet people that we think to ourselves, ‘wow, people should meet this person’. Today’s article focuses on someone you should know a bit about. Space and time don’t permit an exhaustive look into the life of today’s extraordinary person, but I think you’ll realize the valor and exceptionalism of a naval aviator by the name of Lt. Dieter Dengler.

During my time in the Air Force I was a medic and the last fourteen months in the military I was stationed at Travis AFB as a medic with a unit named the 2nd Casualty Staging Flt. Our mission was separate from the main hospital and involved dealing only with the daily arrival of wounded from S.E. Asia. We would bring the patients into Travis, provide any necessary medical care that arose during, or after the flight and get them on another plane by the next morning to a military or VA hospital nearest their home. One flight I worked was different than all the rest. And this is how I came to know and treat Lt. Dengler for sixteen hours, all one on one.