Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease

It may be hard to know the difference between age-related changes and the first signs of Alzheimer’s Disease. Some people may recognize changes in themselves before anyone else notices. Other times, friends and family will be the first to observe changes in memory, behavior or abilities.

To help identify problems early, the Alzheimer’s Association has created a list of warning signs for Alzheimer’s and related dementias. Individuals may experience one or more of these in different degrees.

