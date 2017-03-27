by

The Upper Rogue Grange Hall – Part One

The Lost Villages of Lost Creek Lake

Spring articles 2017

If you could step back in time and travel Highway 62 you would have crossed a bridge at Lost Creek and then continued past the two Carlton family ranches. One of the next notable sights that you would have spotted was the Upper Rogue Grange Hall. Please note the old photo with this article.

As mentioned in past articles Highway 62 or the Crater Lake Highway went on the west side of the Rogue River rather than on the east as it does now. And also recall that there are two Lost Creeks, one located coming out of the mountains to the east and then one leading out of the mountains to the west.

Landed was donated by the Carlton family so that the Upper Rogue Grange Hall could be built. The entity of the grange had been established, this building would give those involved a place of their own.

In the Upper Rogue there is and have been a number of Grange Halls including the building located in Eagle Point and the “new” grange hall located on Crowfoot Road just east of the Rogue River near the banks of the Big Butte Creek.

At one time, when America was a more agrarian based and there were more rural places than cities then “The Grange” in your area was a very busy and active place.

The Upper Rogue Grange was established around 1935. According to the Laurelhurst Book by Robert Weiss the locals began to organize the grange. They first met in the Log Cabin restaurant. And many of these people worked together, using donated land by Herb Carlton to construct the building. This specific grange was and remains as of today, a part of The National Grange of the Order of Patrons of Husbandry. This fraternal organization is dedicated and “encourages families to band together to promote the economic and political well-being of the (local) community and agriculture.” Quote from an article found in Wikipedia.

The National Grange Fraternal Order was established after the Civil War and remains the oldest agricultural advocacy with a national influence. Even to this day the grange fraternal order remains and is very active in many areas of the country where agriculture is still an eminent concern. Over two thousand local grange halls still exist in over two thirds of the United States.

As mentioned many of the people that lived in the McLeod and Laurelhurst area were active members of this grange. This grange hall was used, not only for the business of the local agriculture concerns, but the building was utilized for other purposes such as dances and, as Jack Carlton noted, some Sunday School type programs similar to Good News clubs. And Bud Gillespie recalls his brothers, who had formed a rock-n-roll band, playing their music at the grange for special events in the late 50’s.

By 1935 through 1937 the first officers were elected for two year terms and, thus, the Upper Rogue Grange became an active force in the promoting and protection of the agricultural entities of the area. This would continue in this location, along the banks of the Rogue River for forty years.

There is much more to tell of the Grange story both local and national. Recently, though, I met with a spry lady named Beth Ness, who lives near the “new” grange hall. She, as it seemed to me, is the “keeper of the flame” for this local grange. The building is now is utilized mostly by The Material Girls Quilting Guild. However some of the members and their husbands are grange members. Much has been done by Beth to preserve the history of this local grange and I was pleased to be shown much of it. It is a rich history and just one part of the fascinating story we are uncovering about these lost villages along the Upper Rogue.