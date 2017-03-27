Whale watching at the coast

by

Bring your binoculars for a chance to see gray whales passing by the Oregon coast during Spring Whale Watch Week March 25-31. Trained volunteers from the Whale Watching Spoken Here program will be stationed at 24 designated whale watch sites 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. daily to help visitors learn about the whales’ migration and feeding habits and offer tips on how to spot them. A map of the watch sites is available online at www.whalespoken.org.

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) Whale Watching Center in Depoe Bay will also be open 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. daily during the Watch Week. The Whale Watching Center has interpretive exhibits on whales, “whale size” windows with panoramic ocean views, and rangers on hand to answer questions. The Whale Watching Center is located at 119 SW Hwy. 101 in Depoe Bay.

OPRD coordinates both the Spring and Winter Whale Watch Weeks in partnership with Oregon State University’s Hatfield Marine Science Center and Washington State Parks. More information about the Whale Watching Spoken Here program is available at www.whalespoken.org or by calling (541) 765-3304.