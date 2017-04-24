EPHS baseball

by

Spiral Continues in Loss to Grizzlies

By Tim O’Sullivan

For the Independent

The big hit never came.

That and a regression of fundamentals have caused the Eagles to lose eight of their last nine games, including five straight in Midwestern League play.

Rival Ashland added to the skid with Tuesday’s 5-3 win at The Yard.

The Eagles had no problems taking liberties on the base paths, victimizing the primary battery of Peyton Fuller and Nate McLennan for eight stolen bases, but left six runners on in scoring position.

“The big hit never came. We didn’t execute, and we had a terrible two strike approach,” a dejected Josh Leedy said afterwards. “We don’t execute a play. (If) we don’t have discipline at the plate, we’re not gonna win ball games.”

The recent offensive struggles have dropped the team batting average to .287.

Coldin Shopp, normally adept at working out of jams, failed to limit the damage in the fourth. Two walks and a single loaded the bases with no outs. A hit batsman forced home a run, followed an out later by Fuller’s two-run single. Dylan Marsh made a diving stop of Zad Burt’s grounder, but the sore-armed third baseman’s throw – one of two errors on the afternoon – sailed wide of the second base bag, bringing home the fourth run of the inning.

“He didn’t make that pitch that he’s characteristic of making,” Leedy said of Shopp’s fourth inning struggles. “He wasn’t sharp, and this time he didn’t make that big pitch.”

Shopp lasted six innings and was charged with five runs (three earned) while walking five.

The Eagles (6-8, 4-6 MWL) used a pair of leadoff walks to take an early 2-0 lead. Shopp walked in the first, stole second, then scored on Trae Perkins’ two out single to right center.

Bennett Rodgers also walked and stole second to start the next inning, coming home two batters later, on Preston Johnson’s fielder’s choice.

The University of Oregon recruit Fuller went six innings, and was charged with three earned runs, while striking out eight against four walks.

Evan McLennan worked out of a two on, two out jam in the seventh to earn the save.

Nick Sanderson reached base four times for the Grizzlies (9-4, 6-4 MWL) adding a run scored and an RBI to go with three walks.

Rodgers had the most productive day at the plate for the Eagles, with a walk, single, three stolen bases, and a sacrifice fly.

Rodgers’ sac fly came in the sixth to score Charles Little, who barely got his foot under the tag of catcher McLennan after a strong throw by Jesse Carrol from right field.