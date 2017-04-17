by

EVENTS 4-18-17

EAGLE POINT

EAGLE POINT GOLF COMMUNITY SPRING YARD SALE

April 28 & 29 from 8-5 and April 30, 9-2. Residents hold the sales in their own yards throughout the community so check out all the streets off Eagle Point Dr. and RT Jones and in the Glenwood area. WATCH FOR SIGNS. Questions, call Martha 541-621-0059.

Eagle Point Harnish Visitor Center Needs You!

2017 is the sixth year the Eagle Point/Upper Rogue Chamber of Commerce is helping the City of

Eagle Point keep the Visitor Center open every day throughout the main tourist season.

The Visitor Center is well supplied with maps of the local as well as regional area, in addition to promotional material from local businesses and attractions, making it easy for volunteers to help visitors plan their trip and getting to know our beautiful area.

More volunteers are needed to staff three hour shifts Monday-Wednesday from May 1 through

September 30. The shifts are from 10AM to 1 PM, and 1PM to 4 PM.

A training session for volunteers, new and returning, will be held at the Harnish Visitor Center sometime in April. Lunch will be provided.

For more information and to volunteer, call volunteer coordinator, Renate Gyuro, 541-821-8071.

Wood House 9th Annual Farm Festival

Saturday, May 20, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 21, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Hosted by: Early Day Gas & Tractor Association – Southern Oregon Branch 141.

General Admission: $2; Seniors & Children: $1.50; Kids 6 and under: Free.

Antique Tractors, Antiques, Jewelry, Farm Displays, Crafts, Miscellaneous, Food Vendors, Wood House Tours, Free cookies baked on the wood stove in the Wood House kitchen, and meet the cookie lady! All proceeds go to the preservation of the Wood House.

Veterans Benefits Concerning Aid & Attendance for Assisted Living

First Thursday of every month, 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. at Brookdale Senior Living, 261 Loto Street, Eagle Point. VSO Officer, Tanya Flockoi will help explain the veteran benefits regarding assisted living. Please RSVP for an appointment 541-499-5676.

Guardians of the Eagle Point Museum

Meet the third Thursday of each month at the museum, 6:30 p.m. Winter hours for the Museum will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

2nd Annual History Hunt

May 1 – June 30. Presented by the Jackson County Heritage Association. Spring is a great time to take the family and visit participating museums and societies in Jackson County – a great way to learn about our rich Jackson County history. There are 15 historical societies and museums in Jackson County.You will get free tickets at each organization you visit for chances to win a valuable raffle basket. You need not be present to win.

Eagle Point Chamber of Commerce

Eagle Point chamber of commerce meets the first Monday of each month at various locations throughout the community. Check out the chamber website for details and newsletter. 541-944-6925.

Lions Club of Eagle Point

Lions Club of Eagle Point meets the first and third Tuesdays of each month at the Senior Center in Eagle Point. Meeting time is 6:30 p.m.

Access Eagle Point Food Pantry

Access Eagle Point Food Pantry is held every Wednesday from 11-1 pm at St. John Lutheran Church on Alta Vista and South Shasta. Some income qualifications apply. For info: 541-840-8526.

Eagle Point Senior Center 541-826-9404.

Has a hot lunch daily served at 11:30 a.m.

Economical Bingo is played every Monday at 12:30 p.m.

Thrift Shoppe is open daily for those unique gifts or items of apparel. 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. M-F

Game Day is held every Thursday beginning at 12:30 p.m. Looking for more pinochle players

AA meetings: Sunday 7 p.m. mixed, Monday 6 p.m. women, Wednesday 7 p.m., Thursday 6 p.m. women, Friday 4 p.m.

The Rogue Valley Leather Guild

The Rogue Valley Leather Guild meets at the Eagle Point Senior Center the first Saturday of Each month from 1-3 p.m. Everyone is welcome. We are hobbyists who love to share and teach beginners. For information contact Dale Diebold at 541-826-3177.

Eagle Point Boy Scout Troop #48

Eagle Point Boy Scout Troop # 48 meets the second and third Thursdays of each month. The adult meeting is the first Thursday. The group meets at the Eagle point Community Bible Church, 27 S. Shasta from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Upper Rogue Artists

Upper Rogue Artists meet the last Friday of each month at the EP Senior Center, 121 Loto St. at 1 p.m. Share your love of the arts with others and make new friendships. Bring your brushes and paints and join the fun. Info: 541-879-0554.

Eagle Point Grange

Eagle Point Grange, 541-830-4049, meets the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Grange Hall, 5 S. Shasta. The historic hall is available for rent for private functions and events. Kitchen is available.

Harnish Wayside Park & Visitors Center

Harnish is being hosted by City Employees. Winter hours are from October 1, 2016 – May 1, 2017.

Friday, Saturday, & Sunday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Eagle Point Garden Club

Eagle Point Garden Club meets the first Thursday of each month, May through September at The Garden, 711 S. Royal in Eagle Point. For times and information: 541-261-7756.

Eagle Point Library (541)826-3313.

The Eagle Point Friends of the Library meets the second Friday of each month from 9-10:30 a.m. in the Community Room of the Library.

Writer’s Critique Group meets the second and fourth Thursdays of each month from 6-8 p.m. and welcomes writers of fiction, non-fiction, creative non-fiction, personal essay, journal, or poetry. No fee, members must be 18 years or older. For more info: 541-879-1872.

Gently Used Book Sale

Drop by the Eagle Point Library Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. to purchase gently read books that have been donated to the Friends of the Library volunteer group. Currently available, non- fiction paper back and hard bound, a good selection of cook books, gardening books, biographies, self- help and travel books.

Free Basic Computer Instruction

For classes and times in Eagle Point, see Jackson County Library in Events or visit jcls.org.

Friday Night at the Movies

Eagle Point Friends of the Library are sponsoring Friday Night at the Movies, serving popcorn and a free movie for the whole family to enjoy. This showing is held on the first Friday of the month from 7-9 p.m., in the Eagle Point Branch Library Community Room, 239 West Main Street. For more information call: 541-826-3313.

Return of Yarnia

Starting November 9, from 2 – 3 p.m. and continuing each Wednesday, the Eagle Point Friends of the Library will host a beginning to knit and crochet class for kids and adults in the Community Room of the Eagle Pont Branch Library. All experience levels and ages welcome. Materials and instruction will be provided, or you can bring your own supplies and projects.

Eagle Point Women’s Club

Eagle Point Women’s Club meets the third Monday of each month at the Talon Grill from 9-11 a.m. For info: 541-621-2791.

Eagle Point TOPS

Eagle Point TOPS meets Thursday mornings at the Butte Creek Baptist Church, 429 N. Royal Ave at 8:30 a.m. For info: 541-830-1503.

4H Cascade Cattle Club

4H Cascade Cattle Club meets at Traynham Ranch on Brophy Road in Eagle Point. Open to new members. For information and meeting times call 541-840-5797.

Eagle Point Irrigation District

Eagle Point Irrigation District Board of Director’s meeting is on the second Tuesday of each month beginning at 5 p.m. at the District office at 2429 Brophy Road Eagle Point. For info: 541-826-3411.

SHADY COVE

Citywide Cleanup Day

April 29, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sponsored by the City of Shady Cove and Southern Oregon Sanitation. Free to Shady Cove residents ONLY. Limit of one pickup load or one 4’ x 8’ trailer per household. Acceptable Items: Household refuse; yard waste (no plastic bags, no stumps, no limbs larger than 2” circumference); scrap metal; wood products w/o nails or staples; fencing material; old furniture. Prohibited Items: Commercial refuse; paint; tires; insecticides; appliances; fluorescent light fixtures; computers/monitors; hazardous waste.

Shady Cove Library 541-878-2270

Hours: Tuesday 12 – 6:00 p.m.; Wednesday 2 – 7:00 p.m.; Friday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Free Basic Computer Instruction

For classes and times in Shady Cove, see Jackson County Library in Events or visit jcls.org

Local Travelers’ Series

Local travelers, authors and entertainers, Dan and Carole Nielson, continue their informative series on the third Tuesday of each month from 5 – 6:00 p.m. April 18, history buffs and avid travelers Dan and Carole will discuss Andrew Jackson’s hermitage and paddle wheel cruiser, the Grand Ol’ Opry, Grace Land, Sun Studio, St. Jude’s Hospital, Dolly Wood, and Davey Crocket – just to name a few! Join the group for an entertaining program and refreshments sponsored by the Friends of the Shady Cove Library.

Upper Rogue Community Center 541-878-2702

Tri-Tip Dinner

April 22, 6 p.m. Purchase tickets at the URCC Office: Advanced purchase – $12; at the door – $15.

Community Lunch, held every Wednesday at 12 p.m., includes entree, side dish, dessert and beverage, all for just a suggested donation of $5. If we do not find volunteer cooks, we will need to cancel our Community Lunch on days with no one to cook. Check Facebook page for updates.

Music Jam Session is the second Thursday of each month beginning at 7p.m.

Aerobics are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8-9 a.m.

Yoga Basics are Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Call 541-324-0844 for cost and details.

Food Pantry – The 2nd and 4th Thursdays of the month.

URCC Lunches

Like to cook? Lunch cooks are always needed. Check out Facebook for updates.

April 19 – Sheppard’s Pie & Salad by Mike

April 26 – Potluck, bring dish to share.

Upper Rogue Youth Activities

Academies: “Don’t Blow up the Kitchen” – Basic science using household items for grades 1st thru 8th. Be sure to sign up so we have enough supplies to go around.

Remember to renew URYA memberships at URCC Office 541-878-2702

$10 a year or $25 for families of three or more.

Shady Cove Planning Commission

Shady Cove Planning Commission meets the second fourth Thursday of each month.

Shady Cove City Council

The Shady Cove City Council meets the first and third Thursday of each month.

Both meet at the city council chambers.

Shady Cove Upper Rogue Chamber of Commerce

www.shadycovechamber.org or write to: PO Box 1573, Shady Cove, OR 97539

St. Martin’s Episcopal Church

St. Martin’s Episcopal Church has the following activities scheduled for each month:

Healing Service – Last Wednesday of the month from noon-2p.m. No cost.

Art Workshop – 2nd and 4th Saturdays from 10 a.m. –1:00 p.m. Bring your own supplies. No cost.

Beginning Yoga Classes – Monday and Wednesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. No cost.

AA Meetings – Tuesday and Thursday evenings beginning at 7 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous – Friday at 7 p.m.

Food Pantry – Due to the holidays, the Food Pantry will be held the last Friday of every month.

For information, call: 541-878-2166.

Shady Cove TOPS

Shady Cove TOPS meets weekly at the SC Mobile Home Park Recreation Hall, Thursday at 9 a.m. For information, contact Rosalie Gaither at 541-878-8235.

TRAIL

Trail Creek Tavern Museum

144 Old Highway 62, Trail, Oregon

Starting April 20, 2017, the museum will be open Thursday – Sunday from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Docents from the Upper Rogue Historical Society will be there to answer any questions.

BUTTE FALLS

Second Annual Sasquatch Fun Run

May 6, 9 a.m. at The Landing in Butte Falls. This is a 5K, 10K, and Kid’s Relay Race. Pre-register at https://www.raceentry.com/race-reviews/sasquuatch-backroads-run or register the day of the event. Join us after the run for an awesome BBQ and Raffle, starting at 11:30 a.m. This event is a project of The Butte Falls Active Club and benefits the Active Club community events, the BFCSP Preschool, and Carter.

Butte Falls Active Club

Meets @ the Butte Falls Community Center

The Butte Falls Active Club is looking for new members, volunteers and ideas. Youth and children are welcome. For more information, call 541-892-2775 or online at buttefallsactiveclub@yahoo.com.

Music Jam Session at the Butte Falls Landing Monthly on the second sat from 1-4 p.m. Everyone welcome, refreshments served, hosted by Carl, Roberta Howard 541 865-3344.

PROSPECT

Prospect Rural Fire Department Board Meeting

The monthly board meeting of the Prospect Rural Fire department is 7 p.m. the third Monday of each month at 431 Red Blanket Road. The public is cordially invited to attend.

Access is 2nd & 4th Friday every month, 12 noon – 2 p.m. at the Nazarene Church. Open to all individuals and families in Prospect of low income, who are in need of groceries. If anyone needs a ride or food delivered please let us know.

Any questions contact Cheryl Reynolds 541 560-3679.

Prospect Community Club Lunches

Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. by donation and always with love! 305 Red Blanket Road

April 18 – Three year anniversary: Turkey with all the trimmings

April 25 – Hungarian goulash, rolls & dessert

The Jamboree Cookbook

The cookbook is $10 and is available at the Community Club Tuesday Lunch.

WHITE CITY

White City Branch Library 541-864-8880

Book Sale

The White City Branch Library hosts and ongoing book sale in the library lobby.

Teen Mondays

Every Monday, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m.

White City Branch Library, 4143 Avenue C.

LAKE CREEK

Lake Creek Grange 541-951-5681

Sunday Breakfast and Farmers Market second Sunday of every month. Breakfast is 8:00-10:00a.m. unless food runs out earlier.

GOLD HILL

Gold Hill Branch Library – 202 Dardanelles Street 541-855-1994

Monday Movie Classics Honors Banned Book Week

Mondays from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Gold Hill Branch Library, 202 Dardanelles Street. Admission FREE!

April: Cary Grant’s Romantic Comedies

April 24 – During World War II South Sea beachcomber Walter Eckland is persuaded to spy on planes passing over his island. He gets more than he bargained for as schoolteacher Catherine Frenau arrives on the run from the Japanese with her pupils in tow! Also starring Leslie Caron and Trevor Howard. (1964)

JACKSON COUNTY

Toonwalker 9th Annual Relay for Life Yardsale

April 22 & 23

Off Delta Waters & Tahitian in Medford. All proceeds to benefit the Jackson County American Cancer Society Relay for Life. We will be able to take credit cards this year with the Relay for Life App. If you have any gently used items in need of a new home – we’d love to have them for the sale. (No large furniture please) Questions, call Sheryl at 541-826-5143.

People’s Climate March

Southern Oregonians are coming together for a historic People’s Climate March for Climate, Jobs, and Justice on Saturday April 29th (3-6 p.m.) at Pear Blossom Park in downtown Medford. It will be the largest event of its kind in our region’s history – and part of a national day of protest. Like the Women’s March, there will be sister events throughout the U.S.

Rogue Gem & Mineral Show

April 28, 29 & 30.

The Rogue Gem & Geology Club presents its 32nd Rogue Gem & Mineral Show at the Josephine County Fairgrounds. Gemologist Danielle Rose will identify visitor’s “mystery” gems; Herb Bastuschek, Bonseki Master, demonstrates how he uses white sand and small rocks to create tiny landscapes; there will be wire wrapping and jewelry design, rock art painting, and faceting demonstrations; vendors will display and sell their wares; and, of course – more!

OSU Extension: 2016 Community Education Classes. OSU Extension Auditorium, 569 Hanley Road,

Central Point. 541-776-7371 or extension.oregonstate.edu/sorec

Classes for March – April 2017

Invisible Gardeners: Soil Microbes – April 18, 3 – 5 p.m. Cost $10 ($15 at the door). Register on line: http://bit.ly/JacksonMG2017.

Rogue Tree School & Living on Your Land: 1 Day Conference – April 22, Time TBA. Cost $50. Registration opens in the spring. Takes place at RCC in Grants Pass.

Jackson County Library (541) 774-8679.

Guild Lecture Series: History of the Roman Empire with Ean Roby

Third Wednesday of the Month from 12 – 1 p.m. in the Large Meeting Room of the Medford Branch Library.

April 19 – Rome and the Crisis of the Third Century.

May 17 – From Diocletian to Constantine.

TED Talks: Urban Planning

April 25, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. in the Adams Room of the Medford Branch Library. Enjoy fascinating talks on “Urban Planning”. We will present video lectures by Ellen Dunham-Jones on Retro-fitting Suburbia; Theaster Gates on How to Revive a Neighborhood: With Imagination, Beauty, and Art; Eduardo Paes on The 4 Commandments of Cities; and Shubhendu Sharma on How to Grow a Forest in Your Backyard.

Savanna Trio Performs

April 26, 12 – 1:30 p.m. in the Large Meeting Room of the Medford Library. Bring a brown bag lunch, your dancing shoes and enjoy music that hops the borders of bluegrass to country blues.

Second Tuesday Book Chat

The second Tuesday of each month, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. in the Adams Room of the Medford Branch Library.

Medford Comic Con

April 29, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Medford Branch Library and Rogue Community College Campus. The Medford Comic Con is dedicated to promoting and fostering lifelong learning, connecting people, and celebrating family and community. Their mission is to encourage literacy and innovation through popular media, arts, literature, science & technology, fantasy & science fiction, game play & design in the form of workshops, programming, and exhibitions.

Teen Writing Group

2nd and 4th Saturday, 1 – 2:30 p.m. at the Medford Branch Library. Do you enjoy reading and writing stories? Join in the fun writing activities, opportunities to share your writing or listen to other teen authors share their writing. It does not matter what level of writing skill you currently have. Local young adult author Leah M. Berry mentors the group and offers her expertise.

Free Basic Computer Instruction

Free, friendly and fun Adult Basic Computer Instruction. All hands-on courses are bilingual (English and Spanish). Seating is limited an reservations are encouraged. Please call your local library branch to reserve a spot in any or all sessions. Courses are two hours each, once weekly for four weeks.

Basics 1

Medford Branch Library – Mondays in April, 12 – 2 p.m., May 9 – 11 a.m.

Basics 2

Shady Cove Branch Library – Select Fridays in April, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Eagle Point Branch Library – Select Fridays in April, 2 – 4 p.m.

Learn the fundamentals of word processing, photo editing, and file management.

Tablet

Medford Branch Library – Sundays in April, 1 – 3 p.m.

White City Branch Library – Saturdays in May, 1 – 3 p.m.

Learn to wield an electronic tablet, manage apps, and browse the web.

These sessions are supported by a bequest from the Kenneth A. and Lucille D. Hulburt Family Trust and the Friends of the Medford Library and light refreshments will be served.

Teen Library

Teen Library of the Medford Branch Library, 205 South Central Ave.

Teen Library February Events

Weekends from 1 – 3 p.m. at the Medford Branch Library

April 22 – Wii Fun & Games: Explore the wonderful world of Wii. Lots of games available.

April 22 – Teen Writing Group: Do you like to write your own stories? Enjoy fun writing activities.

April 23 – Sticks N Strings

Sticks ‘n’ Strings: From Start to Finish

Fourth Sunday of every month, 1 – 3 p.m.

Demonstration and hands on time with the equipment and learn the process of woolen garment making. Bring your own project to work on, or try new. Sponsored by the Friends of the Medford Branch Library.

Combined Babies and Wobblers Story Times:

Eagle Point Branch, Friday 11 a.m.

Shady Cove Branch, Tuesdays: 1:30 p.m.

Preschool Story Times:

Butte Falls Branch: Tuesday 10:30 a.m.

Eagle Point: Wednesday 11 a.m.

Prospect: Wednesday 10:30 a.m.

Shady Cove: Friday 10 a.m.

White City: Tuesday 10 a.m.

CALENDAR

4/11 Tuesday

URCC- Yoga Basics 8:30-9:30 a.m.

SC Book Club-3 p.m. SC Library

Babies & Wobblers-1:30 p.m. SC Library

Preschool Story Times-10 a.m. WC Library

EP Library 10 – 4

SC Library 12 – 6

WC Library 10 – 2

4/12 Wednesday

URCC Aerobics 8-9 a.m.

St. Martin’s Healing Service 12-2 p.m.

Wii Activity 2:30-4 p.m. SC Library

URCC Community Lunch 12 p.m.

Preschool Story Time-11 a.m. EP Library

EP Library 10 – 4

SC Library 2 – 7

WC Library 12 – 5

4/13 Thursday

URCC Yoga Basics 8:30 a.m.

EP Senior Center Game Day 12:30 p.m.

EP TOPS 8:30 a.m.

SC TOPS 9:00 a.m.

EP Library 12 – 6

WC Library 12 – 5

4/14 Friday

URCC Aerobics 8-9 a.m.

Babies & Wobblers-11 a.m. EP Library

Preschool Story Time-10 a.m. SC Library

EP Library 10 – 4

SC Library 10 – 5

4/15 Saturday

EP Library 10 – 4

WC Library 10 – 4

4/16 Sunday

4/17 Monday

URCC Aerobics 8 – 9 a.m.