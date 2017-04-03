Hiking the Appalachian Trail part two #29

by

By David Christian

For the Independent

The Troutville Park was the perfect layover. It was open for thru hikers and was safe and accommodating. It rained off and on throughout the night on Friday, but Saturday and Sunday it was sunny and warm all day. Monday would be the Fourth of July and all government services, including the post office, would be closed. I would spend the next few days checking out the area and resupplying. Then on Tuesday, after picking up my mail drop, I would return to the trail.