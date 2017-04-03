Let’s do Lunch

By Ralph McKechnie
Of the Independent
Here’s a cheesy little spread made almost entirely from cashew nuts, with just a little spice to keep it interesting.
Serving Eagle Point, White City, Shady Cove, Prospect, Trail & Butte Falls
Last week, the Ramada Inn in Medford canceled the reservations for both the #AltJordanCoveOpenHouse and the actual Jordan … [Read More...]
By Ralph McKechnie
Of the Independent
Here’s a cheesy little spread made almost entirely from cashew nuts, with just a little spice to keep it interesting.
Subscriptions - (541) 826-7700
Front Office - (541) 826-7700
Sales - (541) 826-7700
Graphics - (541) 826-7700
Editor - (541) 826-7700
P.O. Box 900. Eagle Point, OR 97524
151 Linn Road L 11 , Eagle Point, OR 97524
© 2017 Upper Rogue Independent • Custom Web Design by Paradux Media Group