by

By Ralph McKechnie

Of the Independent

Bev asked me the other day why I choose more bread recipes than any other type to feature on Let’s do Lunch.” Well, the answer is fairly simple, being celiac means that there has been virtually no breads that will substitute for the gluten-ized variety. For me, it has been a constant search for something that is non-gluten, but also passes the taste test. So many of the breads made with rice flour are heavy and form a better gum ball, better suited for fishing bait, than bread made for human consumption. So with that said, let’s dig into another bread recipe.

This recipe is advertised as a corn bread, but you will see, there is no corn in the recipe. It is made with coconut flour and is pretty much like the texture of the corn bread made with corn meal. Let’s start with 3/4 cup of coconut flour and to that mix in 1/2 teaspoon of baking powder and 1/2 teaspoon sea salt. Set the dry ingredients aside and add three tablespoons of coconut oil to a 9-inch cast iron pan and place it in the 350-degree oven so that it will be hot when you’re finished with making the batter.

Next, mix together 6 eggs, 1/2 cup of melted butter and 1 tablespoon of Honey. When the wet ingredients are mixed, mix them together with the flour mixture and mix until no lumps remain. Pour the batter into the greased iron skillet and bake for 45 minutes.

Remove the skillet from the oven and set out on a cooling rack to cool for a few minutes. When cooled, cut the bread into eight slices and enjoy. Like I mentioned earlier, the taste is not exactly like corn bread, but it is a great substitute and went very well with the chili we had that evening. The recipe makes eight pretty large slices so you will have some left over for lunch for a couple of days as I did.

I have also found another recipe for corn bread that uses no corn, and will be trying that one very soon.

This recipe is dedicated to the young scholars who are making a name for themselves in the technical field near the east end of the Eagle Point High School campus. They appeared to have impressed governor Kate Brown during her visit on April 18.

As always, eat well, live well. Live long and pain-free and make certain that you live with purpose and passion.