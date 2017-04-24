by

The Eagle Point Community Association would like to thank all the people

that made our Easter Egg Hunt such a huge success on April 15th, 2017.

The Eagle Point Senior Center – Jim & Elizabeth Wartzok, Joyce Beeney, Linda Gonzaga, Millie Wewerka, Harry Garber, Robin McElroy, Lori Hathaway, Sara & Jim Paisley for face painting

Church on the Hill- for providing coffee and doughnuts

Members of our community- Susan Dorman, Chelsea Dorman, Ashley Denton, Gage Hathaway

Levi Hauck, Trynaty Peterson, Devon Neman

And the many people who donated stuffed animals so that each child would have one.

We look forward to next year –

Suzi Collins

Secretary of EPCA