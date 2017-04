by

New library hours

Central Point Branch Library will be open Tuesdays through Fridays 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays 12:00 noon – 4:00 p.m.

Gold Hill Branch Library will be open Mondays 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Wednesdays 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Fridays 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., and Saturdays 12:00 noon – 4:00 p.m.

Medford Branch Library will be open Mondays through Wednesdays 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Fridays 12:00 noon – 4:00 p.m., Saturdays 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., and Sundays 12:00 noon – 4:00 p.m.

Phoenix Branch Library will be open Tuesdays 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Wednesdays 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Thursdays 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., and Saturdays 12:00 noon – 4:00 p.m.

White City Branch Library will be open Mondays 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Tuesdays 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Wednesdays 12:00 noon – 5:00 p.m., and Saturdays 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.