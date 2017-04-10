Obituaries

by

Priscilla Ann Watts Breinig passed away peacefully on April 5, 2017, in Kirkland, WA, after a brief battle with cancer. She was born September 13, 1931 in Queens, NY, to Kenneth and Beatrice Watts.

A graduate of the University of Colorado, Boulder, Priscilla was a much-loved elementary school teacher in Eagle Point, Shady Cove, and Elk Trail, Oregon, and Mount Vernon, Washington.

She is survived by her children: Christopher (Jeane) Breinig, Anchorage, Alaska; Cindy Breinig, Kirkland, WA; Michael (Nancy) Breinig, Sammamish, WA; sister: Debra Watts (Dan) Lawrence, Litchfield Park, Arizona; and 8 grandchildren: Amanda, Carrie, and Kevin Tracy; Luke, Lee, David, Sarah, and Leah Breinig. Priscilla was predeceased by her son, David, ex-husband Charles, sister, Barbara Watts Redfield, and her parents.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to an organization of your choice that supports education.