Oregon Veterinarians Encourage Pet Owners to Be Aware of Outdoor Hazards

The arrival of spring means more time outside for you and your pets. But even in your own back yard, your veterinarian wants you to know that there are some potential hazards that could get in the way of the fun. Here are some tips to keep your pets safe from outdoor hazards:

Fertilizers & Herbicides

Store fertilizers and herbicides in their original packaging and away from pets. Be sure to read labels before application. Overapplication can lead to excess residue.

Consider natural, organic or chemical-free remedies.

Do not let your pets in the yard while applying chemicals. Cover or remove outdoor food bowls, water dishes, pet toys and bird baths before any application of chemicals.

Wait until chemicals have dried before allowing a pet into the area. Pets who lick their paws after walking on treated areas can be poisoned.

Pesticides, Insecticides & Rodenticides

These products tend to be very toxic to pets. Store all of these products in their original packaging and away from pets.

The most dangerous forms of pesticides include slug and snail bait (metaldehyde, with iron phosphate products also a concern), fly bait (methomyl), systemic insecticides (disyston or disulfoton), mole or gopher bait (zinc phosphide), and most rat poisons.

Signs of poisoning include tremors, seizures, shaking, vomiting, hyper-salivation, rapid heart rate, and abdominal pain. If you know or suspect your pet has ingested any of these products, seek immediate veterinary care.

Located at Oregon State University, the National Pesticide Information Center (npic.orst.edu, 800-858-7378) can help you make informed decisions about pesticide use.

Plants, Mulch & Compost

Ingestion of even small amounts of certain plants (such as lilies, rhododendron, azalea, oleander or yew) can be harmful or fatal.

As the Easter holiday approaches, veterinarians remind cat owners that all parts of the Easter lily plant (including leaves, stem and pollen) are toxic to cats and can cause severe kidney failure. It’s best to keep Easter lilies (pictured) out of homes with cats, or inaccessible.

A list of toxic plants is available on the OVMA web site at https://oregonvma.org/care-health/safety/poisonous-plants.

Cocoa mulch could be hazardous to dogs if consumed in large quantities.

Compost can contain bacteria that, if ingested by pets, can cause vomiting and diarrhea, as well as possibly tremors and seizures. Keep your pets away from compost piles.

Flea and Tick Control Products

A common cause of pet poisoning is improper use or application of flea and tick control products. Use such products responsibly and according to package instructions. Overuse and misuse can be deadly. We suggest consulting with your veterinarian about the most appropriate product and dosage for your pet.

apply 45-65% permethrin “spot-on” products to cats, even in small amounts. Highly concentrated permethrin can be extremely toxic to cats. If you have both dogs and cats in your household, you should be aware that using a permethrin “spot-on” product on a dog can cause illness or death in a household cat.

use flea medications intended for a dog on a cat instead. It is important to use only flea and tick products specifically designed for cats, and to administer the proper dosage. All flea and tick “spot-on” products—even ones with nearly identical brand names—are not alike. Check the label to identify the active ingredient before you apply it.

If you suspect that your pet has ingested or had contact with a toxic substance, contact your veterinarian or an emergency veterinary hospital immediately. Other resources include the ASPCA’s Poison Control Hotline (1-888-426-4435) or the Pet Poison Helpline (1-855-764-7661).