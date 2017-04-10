by

POLICE

3/27

Zachariah Chimento, EP. Cited for DUII/alcohol, failure to drive in lane, and refusal to submit to breath/urine/blood test.

Shannon Crippen, WC. Cited for no valid operator’s license and warned for unsafe passing on the right.

Omar Quinonez Aispuro, EP. Cited for driving while suspended and failure to carry proof of insurance and warned for use of prohibited lighting equipment.

Zachary Mooney, SC. Cited for driving while suspended and warned for operation without required lighting equipment.

3/28

Dillan James Fuerstenberg, 23, transient. Arrested for assault 4, harassment, and on a Jackson County Circuit Court warrant for possession of a controlled substance/meth and parole violation detainer. Lodged JCJ.

3/29

Derek Joseph Atler, 22, EP. Arrested on circuit court warrant for failure to appear/oxycodone and probation violation for possession of a controlled substance/oxycodone. Lodged JCJ.

Randy Badgett, Prospect. Cited for driving while suspended and warned for operation with non-standard lighting equipment.

Debra Markley, EP. Cited for no valid operator’s license and warned for failure to driven in lane.

Omar Quinonez Aispuro, EP. Cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured.

3/30

Stephanie Chancler, EP. Cited for driving while suspended.

Nikola Rogan, Prospect. Cited for driving while suspended and warned for operation without required lighting equipment.

Sarah King, WC. Cited for harassment.

3/31

Leonard Clarence Pullen, 43, WC. Cited for expired registration and arrested on Jackson County Circuit Court warrant for failure to appear/assault 4. Lodged JCJ.

Angela Kay Cruthirds, 41, WC. Arrested for assault 4 and harassment.

4/1

Jose Cortes, WC. Cited for speed violation.

4/2

Timothy Eric Phillips II, 28, EP. Arrested on assault 4-felony and harassment. Lodged JCJ.