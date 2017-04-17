by

POLICE

4/3

Evan Graham Murphy, 35, MFD. Arrested for theft 2 and violation of a no-contact order. Loged JCJ.

4/4

Brandon Carl George, 18, EP. Arrested for assault 4/felony. Lodged JCJ.

Isaac Brewer, BF. Cited for speed violation, 37/25.

Christopher Souza, WC. Cited for driving uninsured, expired registration, and no valid operator’s license.

4/5

Mindy Elizabeth Harrison, 23, EP. Arrested on Medford Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear/theft 3.

David Demello, EP. Cited for failure to stope when emerging from a driveway and driving while suspended.

Erik Galvan, WC. Cited for no valid operator’s license and warned for failure to display plates.

4/6

Michael Richard Gross, 19, transient. Arrested on Jackson County Circuit Court warrant, failure to appear for assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct 2. Lodged JCJ.

Kincaid Foster, EP. Cited for offensive littering.

Marc Hudson, Prospect. Cited for no valid operator’s license and warned for improper display of stickers/plates.

4/7

Raul Ramirez-Morelos, 30, WC. Cited for driving while suspended and warned for failure to obey a traffic control device and unsignaled or unlawful turn. Arrested on Jackson County Circuit Court warrants, failure to appear for theft 2 x 2. Lodged JCJ.

Shanda Ortiz, EP. Cited for dangerous left turn and warned for failure to carry proof of insurance.

4/8

Dustin John Bell, 42, EP. Arrested for possession of a controlled substance/meth, disorderly conduct 2, resisting arrest, interference with a police officer an on a Jackson County Circuit Court warrant for parole violation/ID theft. Lodged JCJ.

Nicole Temple, EP. Cited for speed violation, 41/25.

Donna Genarie, BF. Cited for speed violation, 45/25.