Police report

by

POLICE

4/10

Chloe Reese, 24, EP. Arrested and cited for driving while suspended.

Joshua Lennick, EP. Cited for driving uninsured and no valid operator’s license.

Nola Felzien, WC. Cited for speed violation, 39/25.

4/11

Carla Dick, EP. Cited for speed violation, 40/25.

4/12

Sonja Frankenberg, 45, EP. Cited and arrested on Jackson County Circuit Court warrants for driving while suspended x 5. Lodged JCJ.

Shellby Barrington, EP. Cited for unlawful use of studded tires and warned for failure to carry proof of insurance.

Caden Rhodes, EP. Cited for expired registration and warned for failure to obey a traffic control device.

4/13

Jenna Sather-Hubbard, EP. Cited for expired registration and warned for failure to carry proof of insurance.

4/14

Travis Harms, EP. Cited for driving while suspended, driving uninsured, and expired registration.

Adam Hackworth, EP. Cited for driving uninsured and driving while suspended and warned for illegal alteration or display of plates.

4/15

Angel Lascano, Cited for speed violation, 65/45.

4/16

Kaysi Rose Hunsaker, EP. Cited for driving uninsured and driving while suspended and warned for failure to obtain registration.

Zachariah Click, EP. Cited for failure to use seat belt and warned for failure to obey a traffic control device and failure to carry proof of insurance.

Ashley Arzner, WC. Cited for driving while suspended and warned for operation with non-standard lighting equipment.

Kenneth James Newman, 64, EP. Arrested on a Jackson County Circuit Court warrant for failure to appear/driving while suspended. Lodged JCJ.

Lesley Ann Poll, 42, transient. Arrested on parole violation/identity theft and contempt. Lodged JCJ.

Courtney Marie Livingston, 23, transient. Arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and on a Jackson County Circuit Court warrant for failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance/meth. Lodged JCJ.