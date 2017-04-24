School Board elections

by

By Ralph McKechnie

Of the Independent

Four candidates are running for three open positions on the Eagle Point School Board during the May 16 special election.

Tony Lallo and Dan Hodges are running unopposed for positions 2 and 3 respectively. Lallo is seeking to fill the position being vacated by Scott Grissom. Hodges is seeking his second term, a position he now holds.

Emily McIntire and Dianne Mihocko are seeking position 5. Mihocko is the incumbent, McIntire is the challenger. Ballots, according to Jackson County Elections department will be mailed to homes on April 28 and must be returned by 8 p.m. on May 16 to be counted. Voter registration deadline is April 25.