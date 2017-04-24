Senator Linthicum newsletter

by

If a Democrat House member gets his way, the Oregon Water Resources Department (OWRD) will be loading stiff new economic, land and water management difficulties right into the laps of Oregon’s farmers, ranchers, cattle and dairymen.

All water right holders will find themselves in a swamp-like slough of muddy ground composed of fees, regulatory efforts and exceedingly stiff fines – up to $500 per day. These water bills (HB2705, HB2706, HB2707) enlarge government efforts through needless regulation and direct intervention in land and water use.

The happy story masking each of these bills is beneficence. However, these bills really promote a future that is nothing-less-than a government controlled Utopian vision.

Look at the language in HB2705, the Legislative Assembly declares that:

“(a) Water use data is a fundamental tool to ensure efficient management, ensure effective water distribution and help plan for future water needs;”

There is nothing, necessarily, wrong with this statement, but the question remains, who will be controlling, cataloging, regulating and managing? And finally, who will be planning the benefits and who will be on the receiving end?

All of these things sound perfectly wondrous, so let’s continue reading. The next section of HB2705 shines some light on the details. It reads:

“It is the policy of this state to: (a) Actively promote measurement and reporting of water use by water appropriators; and (b) Encourage federal, state and local government coordination and cooperation in providing financial support to water appropriators for water use measurement and reporting.”

This is top-notch deception.

The phrase “to promote” would not mean “to force”, would it?

That is what the bill requires – force. Why doesn’t this bill inform the public of that fact? Honestly, the text should read, “(a) Actively force measurement and reporting of water use,” because that is what it does.

Additionally, in the next sub-section, the phrase “encouraging” is nothing but legislative live-bait to make this design sound helpful. There are no details about funding, or financial support anywhere in this bill. It only shows up in the preamble to assure stakeholders that OWRD could be reasonable.

Over the years, Americans, and particularly Oregonians, have been slowly acclimated to similar Utopian visions. We have been led to believe that by some government action this improvement could be made; or by some government sponsored innovation this would be better, or with these regulations some version of effective management could be accomplished.

We are continually told that with some commission, study, or with a little more data the government could improve the conditions of your life, nursery, farm or ranching operation. Over the years these socialist policies have been universally painted with glorious sounding titles – a Square Deal, a New Freedom, a New Deal, a Fair Deal, a New Frontier, and a Great Society.

Now, we are being told that government will “ensure efficient management, effective water distribution and help plan for future water needs.”

OWRD knows what it doesn’t know. So the plan is to force you into providing it. The state doesn’t have any intimate knowledge of your farm, ranch, or agricultural operation and therefore, they can’t easily control or regulate it. But, they hope to control and regulate you.

HB 2705 will force stakeholders to provide them with the necessary details and the Water Resources Commission will set the rules which they will be required to follow.

The user, or water appropriator, does all of the work and bears all of the costs. Remember, in legislative legalese, the word “shall” means “must.” The text reads:

SECTION 3:

(1) A water appropriator shall…

(2) A water appropriator shall…

SECTION 4:

(1) A water appropriator shall…

(2) A water appropriator shall…

However, OWRD is responsible for one thing – issuing fines. Section 5 explains that OWRD may assess civil penalties of an amount not to exceed $500 (for each day) of any violation.

Please join me in opposition to these bills. They will be heard in the House this Wednesday, March 22, 2017. These bills may move to the Senate following their House hearing, so, if you happen to read this article after March 22, 2017, please write to my office to voice your opinion on these burdensome bills.

REMEMBER, If we don’t stand for rural Oregon values and common-sense – NO one Will