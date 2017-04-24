Shady Cove City Countil

by

Shady Cove City Council Meeting 042117

By Christy Pitto

The April 20 Shady Cove City Council Meeting began with a report from FD4 Chief Edwards. Edwards brought the latest monthly report illustrating calls to FD4 are still up significantly from previous years, and with the FEMA Grant provided additional four employees, FD4 is still able to meet the volume. Edwards ask folks to look at Ballot Measure 15-168 in their voter pamphlets & on the (soon to arrive) ballots. The measure asks for property tax increase of 0.99 per $1,000 home value per year for 4 years to ensure current staffing can be maintained once the FEMA Grant expires.

Next was a presentation from Colleen Padilla from Soreadi regarding the City joining the Jackson County Enterprise Zone. The program helps businesses with out of area business relocate to Southern Oregon. Generally these businesses are looking for industrial zoned land and Shady Cove has little of that, so hasn’t participated. However, there is currently a business looking to 1. Relocate to Shady Cove 2. Take advantage of tax breaks available from the Enterprise Zone program.

No vote was taken, but Council directed City Administrator, Aaron Prunty to look into the plusses and minuses and details of the City joining the program and report back at a future meeting.

Next up was a request from Lucky’s II for an exemption from the City’s Noise Ordinance on weekends during summer (tourist) months. Lucky’s II would like to have outdoor live music until 10:00 pm (vs. current 9:00 pm ordinance cutoff) on weekends from June – September.

While this seems like a request for the Planning Commission (e.g. Public Hearing); it is not. The requested waiver doesn’t involve land usage, only duration.

Council directed Prunty to put a more detailed form of the request together, in Resolution form, for future consideration/vote.

Most on Council seemed not too keen on the idea of an extension, but Councilor Linda Kristich gave all food for thought by commenting “We need to decide what kind of City we want to be. One that attracts tourists, or a bedroom community.”