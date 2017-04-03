by

3/23

Mersadie Lyn Goettsch, 24, Barton Rd, EP. ID theft and theft 1. Released on own recognizance.

Juan Gomez, 47, Osprey Dr, EP. Criminal mischief 1 and contempt violation of a restraining order. Released on bail.

Andrew Jonathan Prinslow, 24, Ambrose St, GH. Parole violation for robbery 2.

3/24

Justin Lee Fumasi, 34, Hwy 140, EP. Assault 4, strangulation, and harassment.

Akoni Kanoa Omega, 31, Bridgeport Dr, EP. Parole violation for DUII/alcohol. Released on own recognizance.

3/25

Rebecca Caron Carter, 38, Clear View Wy, EP. DUII/drug, reckless driving, and criminal mischief. Released due to overcrowding.

David Ray Jackson, 40, Antelope Rd, WC. Harassment and assault 4. Released due to overcrowding.

Victor Martin Vargas, 20, Butte Falls Hwy, EP. Contempt and failure to appear: Possession of a controlled substance/heroin x 3, possession of a controlled substance/meth, theft 2 x 2, giving false information/criminal, and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle. Released due to overcrowding.

Ricky Lee Byrd, 55, Antelope Rd, WC. Assault 4. Released due to overcrowding.

3/26

Laura Sue Stone, 46, Foots Creek Rd, GH. Trespassing, disorderly conduct, interference with a peace officer, and resisting arrest.

David Ray Jackson, 40, Antelope Rd, WC. Contempt violation of a no-contact order.

3/27

Dillan James Fuerstenberg, 23, W. Rolling Hills Dr, EP. Parole violation for assault 3.

Glenn Keith Maxwell, 29, Terr-mont St, WC. Failure to appear and failure to pay for possession of a controlled substance/ meth and assault 4. Released due to overcrowding.

Tammy Lynette Pugh, 47, Lone Oak Ln, WC. DUII/alcohol and reckless driving. Released on own recognizance.

Stephanie Anne King, 26, Jacqueline Wy, WC. DUII/alcohol x 2. Home detention.

Sheila Kay Devol, 46, North River Rd, GH. Parole violation for contraband.

Richard William Dagenais, 52, Abbie Ln, GH. Failure to appear and failure to pay for menacing. Failure to appear for harassment x 2.

3/28

Juan Carlos Ruiz, 32, S. Shasta Ave, EP. Assault 3. Home detention.

Joy Renee Moore, 52, Old Hwy 62, EP. DUII/alcohol. Home detention.

Dillan James Fuerstenberg, 23, W. Rolling Hills Dr, EP. Assault 4, harassment, parole violation for assault 3, and failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth.

3/29

Varin Anderson Stuckey, 28, Greystone Dr, WC. Failure to appear for assault 4, theft 2, and harassment.

Derek Joseph Atler, 22, Candis Dr, EP. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/oxycodone and failure to appear, failure to pay for possession of a controlled substance/oxycodone.

Drew Herbert Telford, 35, St. Andrews Wy, EP. Parole violation for DUII/alcohol and out of county warrants for driving while suspended and failure to appear.

Kenneth Joseph Martin, 37, Old Stage Rd, GH. Assault 4, harassment, and menacing.

3/30

John Roger Wood Jr, Penny Ln, WC. Assault 4and harassment.