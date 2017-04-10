by

SHERIFF

3/30

Joe Randall Thompson, 23, 2nd Ave, GH. Possession of a controlled substance/meth and out of county warrant for parole violation/possession of a controlled substance/meth.

Jordanne Mackenzie Skogseth, 27, Village Cr, WC. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/heroin and contempt. Released due to over crowding.

Sandra Eve Moore, 41, Falcon St, WC. Failure to appear: Possession of a controlled substance/meth x 2, possession of a controlled substance/heroin, mail theft, theft 3 x 2, attempting to elude/vehicle, and reckless driving.

Charlotte Nichole Delarm, 44, Butte Falls Hwy, EP. Parole violation for aggravated theft 1, criminal false information, possession of a controlled substance/meth, and out of county warrants for forgery 1, failure to appear/ID theft, failure to appear/possession of a controlled substance/meth, and failure to appear for giving false information to a peace officer.

3/31

Laura Sue Stone, 46, Foots Creek Rd, GH. Disorderly conduct 2. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Sydney Nadine Biegler, 18, Teakwood Dr, EP. Disorderly conduct 2. Released due to overcrowding.

Leonard Clarence Pullen, 43, Antioch Rd, WC. Parole violation for assault 4 and failure to appear and failure to pay for assault 4 and menacing.

Chad Sterling Nichols, 47, Division Rd, WC. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth and failure to appear for theft 2 and theft 3 x 2.

4/1

Angela Kay Cruthirds, 41, Hadley Cr, WC. Assault 4 and harassment. Released on bail.

Brandon Daniel Rush, 31, SC. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth x 2 and trespassing 2 x 6. Released due to overcrowding.

Antonio Miranda Ledesma, 25, Antelope Rd, WC. Assault 4 x 2, harassment x 2, and parole violation for distribution of a controlled substance/meth.

Shawn Charles Gairson, 46, E. Antelope Rd, EP. Possession of a controlled substance/meth. Released due to overcrowding.

4/2

Fabian Spencer Hernandez, 19, Falcon St, WC. Failure to appear: Possession of a controlled substance/meth, possession of a controlled substance/schedule 1 drug, manufacture of a controlled substance/meth, and distribution of a controlled substance/meth. Released due to overcrowding.

Jordan Lockwood Lang, 30, Kestrel Wy, WC. Contempt violation of a no-contact order. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Jacob Lou Mensing, 29, Indian Creek Ln, SC. Harassment and disorderly conduct. Released on bail.

Tracy Ann Wyatt, 41, Antelope Rd, WC. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth, possession of a controlled substance/heroin, and theft 3. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

4/2

Telissa Lynn Phelps, 30, Hwy 62, Trail. Failure to appear and failure to pay for possession of a controlled substance/meth x 2 and possession of a controlled substance/oxycodone. Released due to overcrowding.

Tiffany Rose Guidotti, 28, Lampman Rd, GH. Identity theft x 6. Released due to overcrowding.

Marlena Virginia Hines, 31, Sawyer Rd, SC. Failure to appear: Possession of a controlled substance/meth, unlawful use of a motor vehicle x 2, driving while suspended, robbery 3, and theft 3 x 2.

Timothy Eric Phillips, 28, Cedric Ct, EP. Assault 4 and harassment.

4/3

Kathi Sorrine Coyle, 46, Antelope Rd, WC. Failure to appear for unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, theft 1, theft 3, and possession of a controlled substance/meth and out of county warrants for criminal mischief, burglary 2, and theft 2.

Martin Eric Baker, 37, Rogue River Dr, EP. Parole violations for disorderly conduct and theft 3. Sentence served.

Laura Sue Stone, 46, Foots Creek Rd, GH. Trespassing 2 and interference with a peace officer. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Christian Lee Nelson, 23, Hwy 227, Trail. Parole violation for assault 3.

4/4

Jeffery Allen Michael Wright, 32, Sharon Wy, WC. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/heroin. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Christian Flores-Ruiz, 26, 25th St, WC. Parole violation for DUII/alcohol. Released on bail.

Jason Scott Isbell, 52, Avenue E, WC. Driving while suspended. Released on own recognizance.

Aaron Paul Bergin, 31, Elk Creek Rd, Trail. DUII/alcohol and reckless driving. Released on own recognizance.

Brandon Carl George, 18, Fargo St, EP. Assault 4.

4/5

Cody Burton Schatz, 36, Agate Meadows, WC. Trespassing 2. Released on own recognizance.

Randall Dean Nelson, 51, Three Oaks Dr, WC. Failure to appear and failure to pay contempt for non-support.

Sam Edward Smith Jr, 44, Gladstone Ave, WC. Parole violation for burglary 2.

Bradley Thomas Henriksen, 25, E. Dutton Rd, EP. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/heroin, possession of a controlled substance/heroin, possession of a controlled substance/meth, theft 2, and felony possession of a restricted weapon.

Mindy Alizabeth Harrison, 23, Andrea Wy, EP. Failure to appear for theft 3. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Jaime Rodelo Salazar, 29, Ajax Ave, WC. Disorderly conduct 2 and harassment.

Monica Nicole Leventry, 37, Avenue of the Sun, WC. Parole violation for theft 1 x 2, possession of a controlled substance/meth x 2, and driving while suspended.

Juan Carlos Rosales, 29, Candis Dr, EP. Failure to appear for interference with a peace officer and resisting arrest.

Aaron Jovan Criss, 35, Onyx St, EP. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth x 3, attempting to elude/vehicle x 2, reckless driving, and failure to appear: Attempting to elude/vehicle x 3, reckless driving x 4, possession of a controlled substance meth, and possession of a controlled substance/heroin.

4/6

Laura Sue Stone, 46, Foots Creek Rd, GH. Contempt violation of a restraining order unlawful use of a motor vehicle, theft of service, resisting arrest, and reckless driving.