Sheriff Report

SHERIFF

4/13

Charles Duane Beers, 50, Williams Ln, SC. DUII/alcohol, Released on own recognizance.

Greg William Martin, 41, Chevney Wy, SC. Failure to appear: Manufacture of a controlled substance/marijuana x 2, possession of a controlled substance/meth, and distribution of a controlled substance/marijuana. Released due to overcrowding.

4/14

Lederrick Conrad Nesbitt, 61, Hwy 62, WC. Failure to appear for tampering with a witness and coercion. Released on own recognizance.

Lloyd Glen Keagy, 52, Old Stage Rd, GH. Driving while suspended. Released on own recognizance.

Wendi Ruth Burrill, 55, Three Oaks Dr, WC. Tampering with evidence and hindering. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Brittney Lynn Jones, 20, S. Shasta Ave, EP. Failure to appear: ID theft x 3, theft 2, and theft 3 x 3. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Angela Marie Early, 35, Antioch Rd, WC. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance and theft 2, contempt, and out of county warrants for theft 2 and resisting arrest. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Joshua Steven Belanger, 35, SC. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth.

Megan Elizabeth Sills, Avenue H, WC. Contempt and failure to appear: Possession of a controlled substance/heroin, burglary 1, ID theft, credit card theft, and theft 3. Released due to overcrowding.

4/15

Shane Russell Kell, 31, S. Shasta Ave, EP. Out of county warrant for misdemeanor parole violation. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Jesse Daniel Reed, 33, Meridian Rd, EP. Improper use of 911. Released due to overcrowding.

Manuel Gonzalez Castro, 35, Francine Ct, WC. Parole violation for assault 4 and DUII/alcohol

Justin Ray Kniffen, 31, Wilson Wy, WC. Possession of a controlled substance/meth.

4/16

Timothy Andrew Reimer, 32, Ball Rd, EP. Custody violator for possession of a controlled substance/marijuana and felony possession of a restricted weapon.

Kenneth James Newman, 64, Stevens Rd, EP. Driving while suspended. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

4/17

Bill Wesley Spencer Jr, 33, Old Ferry Rd, SC. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth.

Ronald Douglas Stephens, 52, Karic Wy, EP. Criminal mischief and harassment. Released due to overcrowding.

4/18

Ashley Ranae Ring, 26, Mill Hill Rd, GH. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth and contempt for non-support.

Lauren Alexandra Hafterson, 30, Loto St, EP. Parole violations: Criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance/meth x 2, and ID theft.

Melinda Noel Blyly, 26, Terr-mont St, WC. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/oxycodone x 2.

Brandon Allen Crum, 23, Antioch Rd, WC. Burglary 1. Released due to overcrowding.

Brittney Lorna Hooper, 28, 27th St, WC. Resisting arrest, interference with a peace officer, disorderly conduct, failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth and parole violations for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance/meth x 2, and possession of a controlled substance/heroin x 2.

Kaidyn John Weigert, 19, Falcon St, WC. Failure to appear: Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance/meth, possession of a controlled substance/heroin, theft 2, theft 3x 2, and burglary 2. Released due to overcrowding.

Timber Ronald Roady, 25, Avenue G, WC. Failure to appear: Possession of a controlled substance/meth, distribution of a controlled substance/meth, felony possession of a restricted weapon, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Joseph Lloyd Cozo, 47, Avenue G, WC. Trespassing 2.

4/19

Andrew Christopher Fleetwood, 33, Old Ferry Rd, SC. Parole violation for theft 1 x 2.