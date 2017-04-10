Shopp Pitches, Hits Eagles Past Marist

By Tim O’Sullivan

For the Independent

Coldin Shopp fired six shutout innings and laced a pair of RBI singles in the Eagles 4-0 Midwestern League win over Marist Tuesday at The Yard.

 

