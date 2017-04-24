by

Some memories of Herb and Meryle Carlton

On their ranch

Written by Selda (Carlton) Netherland (year 2002)

My Dad, Herbert Lee Carlton was born July 4, 1892, in Wellen, Oregon (No longer shown on the map) near Eagle Point. His parents were Sepha Adolphus Carlton and Alameda (Nichols) Carlton. Dad died at age 72 at Priest Lake in Idaho, on September 3, 1964. He and my mother were on a fishing trip with friends.

My mother, Meryle Edna (Miller) Carlton was born October 29, 1898 in Brownsboro, Oregon. Her parents were John Alford Miller and Elva Jane (Baldwin) Miller.

After Dad’s death, mother stayed at our place in Talent for a few months, living in their travel trailer. She then bought a mobile home and moved to Ashland into a trailer park living there for several years. Mother sold her mobile home and moved to Trail, Oregon to live with my sister, Elva and her husband, Bob for around three years. Then she moved up to Lost Creek Lake living with Bud and I for approximately four years. Due to poor health, we finally had to put her into a foster home near Shady Cove, Oregon, where she died at age 99 1/2 on September 6, 1998.

Around 1917, dad and his brother, Tom Carlton, bought a ranch near Lost Creek located about 12 miles south of Prospect, Oregon. There was approximately 700 acres. Dad lived there with his brother and wife, raising Hereford cattle.

In Medford, Oregon on May 1, 1921, dad and mother were married. Dad moved mother into the ranch house to live with his brother, Tom and wife, Gertrude. They only lived there for a few years, then they built their own house across the highway. It was located on the north side of the old Lost Creek Bridge. Lost Creek ran through their ranch. The old original barn was on dad and mother’s property. It was built with square nails, hand hewn timbers, and wooden pegs. However, dad and his brother still shard the land.

June 27, 1926, my brother John Herbert (Jack) was born. Three years later, July 18, 1929, my twin sister, Elva Jean and I were born. Mother had no idea she was going to have twins, so she didn’t have a name for me. My name came from a German girl named Griselda in a story mother had been reading. She dropped the first three letters and named me, Selda Lee.

My folks took in high school kids that lived outside the school district. They were paid a small amount for each student.